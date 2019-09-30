Hong Kong police warn protests on China's National Day will be 'very, very dangerous'

HONG KONG: Protests in Hong Kong on Tuesday (Oct 1), the 70th anniversary of communist China's founding, will be "very, very dangerous", police in the city warned on Monday.

"After our analysis, we're expecting the situation tomorrow to be very, very dangerous," Superintendent John Tse told reporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Core rioters are increasing their violence. The depth and breadth of their violence and plans show that they are increasingly resorting to terrorism," he said.



It comes after a weekend of clashes between protesters and police, with petrol bombs being thrown at police officers and riot police firing tear gas and a water cannon to disperse crowds.

Superintendent Tse said: "We are on the verge of extreme danger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’ve got intelligence suggesting that some hardcore violent protesters are inciting others, including those with suicidal tendencies, to commit extreme acts, such as murdering the police, disguising as police officers to kill others and setting fires in petrol stations.



"All acts are one step closer to terrorism."

He added that police have rejected an application for a rally in Hong Kong Island on Tuesday after concerns over public safety.



Beijing is preparing for huge, tightly-choreographed festivities from Tuesday to mark the founding of the People's Republic of China, including a massive military parade that will showcase the country's emergence as a global superpower.



About 15,000 soldiers will march across Tiananmen Square and the latest military technology will be displayed on Tuesday in a patriotic show of strength.

President Xi Jinping is expected to make a stirring speech ahead of the parade at the Gate of Heavenly Peace, the same spot where Chairman Mao Zedong announced the founding of the People's Republic of China on Oct 1, 1949.



Yet the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong threatens to upstage those festivities as the semi-autonomous city boils with public anger over the erosion of its special freedoms under Beijing's rule.

In the past week, activists in Hong Kong have ramped up their rallies and street battles ahead of Oct 1, which Hong Kong protesters have dubbed a "Day of Grief".



Hospital authorities said at least 40 people were injured, one in a serious condition.



Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://cna.asia/telegram

