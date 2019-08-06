China warns Hong Kong protesters: 'Those who play with fire will perish by it'

BEIJING: China's central government warned Hong Kong protesters Tuesday (Aug 6) that they should not underestimate "the immense strength of the central government".



At a press briefing in Beijing, Yang Guang, spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, also said "those who play with fire will perish by it".



Advertisement

Advertisement

"When things spiral out of control, who will be the victims and who will benefit from such a situation?" Yang said.

The comments represent some of the strongest-worded warnings from China's central government yet over protests in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, which has been plunged into chaos by weeks of clashes.



Yang Guang, spokesperson for mainland China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) of the State Council, at a press conference, Aug 6, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Greg Baker)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yang said that radical protesters in Hong Kong were pushing the city into an abyss and warned that they must not misjudge the situation and mistake China's restraint for weakness.



He added that anti-China forces were the "behind-the-scenes masterminds" instigating violence in the Chinese territory.



Protests were triggered by opposition to a planned law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, but then rapidly evolved into a wider movement for democratic reform and the protect of freedoms.



Yang called on Hong Kong citizens to stand up to protect their "beautiful homeland" as well as say "no" to ignorance and bullying.

He reiterated that the first order of business was to end violence and restore order in the city.

Yang also said the government still "firmly supports" both the Hong Kong police force - who have faced criticism in the city for their handling of the protests - and Carrie Lam, the city's pro-Beijing leader, who has faced calls to resign from protesters.

