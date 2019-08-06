China warns Hong Kong protesters: 'Those who play with fire will perish by it'
BEIJING: China's central government warned Hong Kong protesters on Tuesday (Aug 6) that they should not underestimate "the immense strength of the central government".
At a press briefing in Beijing, Yang Guang, spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, also said "those who play with fire will perish by it".
The comments represent some of the strongest-worded warnings from China's central government yet over protests in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, which has been plunged into chaos by weeks of clashes.
"When things spiral out of control, who will be the victims and who will benefit from such a situation?" Yang said.
When asked about the possibility of Chinese troops in Hong Kong being deployed, Yang said that the People's Liberation Army is a strong force and will defend every part of its territory.
He added, however, that Hong Kong authorities were capable of bringing the situation under control.
The protests in Hong Kong were triggered by opposition to a planned law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, but then rapidly evolved into a wider movement for democratic reform.
Yang blamed the violence on radical protesters, saying they have "severely impacted Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, pushing it into a dangerous abyss".
In a strong warning to protesters, he said: "Don't ever misjudge the situation and mistake our restraint for weakness ... Don't ever underestimate the firm resolve and immense strength of the central government."
Yang called on Hong Kongers to stand up to protect their "beautiful homeland" as well as say "no" to ignorance and bullying.
He added that the first order of business was to end violence and restore order in the city.
Yang also reiterated that the government still "firmly supports" both the Hong Kong police force - who have faced criticism in the city for their handling of the protests - and Carrie Lam, the city's pro-Beijing leader, who has faced calls to resign from protesters.