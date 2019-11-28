China summons US ambassador, says Hong Kong rights law is 'strong interference'

BEIJING: China summoned US Ambassador Terry Branstad on Thursday (Nov 28) to demand that the United States immediately stop interfering in its internal affairs and stop causing further damage to bilateral relations, its foreign ministry said.

Vice foreign minister Le Yucheng summoned Branstad a day after US President Donald Trump signed into law congressional legislation which supported anti-governments protesters in Hong Kong, despite angry objections from Beijing.



Le lodged a "strong protest" with Branstad and demanded that the United States "correct its mistakes and change course", the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said earlier on Thursday legislation signed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday backing protesters in Hong Kong was a serious interference in Chinese affairs and US efforts were "doomed to fail".



"The nature of this is extremely abominable, and harbours absolutely sinister intentions," the foreign ministry said in a statement, without specifying what measures Beijing might take.

It warned that the United States will shoulder the consequences of China's countermeasures if it continues to "act arbitrarily" in regards to Hong Kong.

"We advise the US not to obstinately go its own way, otherwise China will take firm countermeasures, and the US side must bear all the ensuing consequences."

The legislation signed by Trump was approved unanimously by the US Senate and by all but one lawmaker in the House of Representatives last week. The law also threatens sanctions for human rights violations.



