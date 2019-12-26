Third day of Christmas clashes in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Hong Kong endured a third straight day of political unrest over the Christmas period on Thursday (Dec 26) as police and protesters clashed inside shopping malls.

Protesters spent the afternoon on Thursday marching through multiple malls chanting anti-government and anti-police slogans.

Riot police swooped on dozens of black-clad protesters in one mall in Tai Po district using pepper spray as well as blue dye to mark suspects, said an AFP reporter on the scene.

Police made multiple arrests.

Protesters carry a flag reading "Liberate Hong Kong, the Revolution of Our Times" as they march through a shopping mall in Causeway Bay in Hong Kong on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: AP/Vincent Yu)

Riot police walk through a shopping mall in Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong on Dec 26, 2019. (Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man)

Hong Kong has been battered by more than six months of protests that has upended the financial hub's reputation for stability and helped tip the city into recession.

The city's many malls have become regular protest venues as demonstrators try to cause economic disruption and pressure the city's pro-Beijing leadership.

Protesters dressed as Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, a police officer and China's President Xi Jinping, walk during a rally inside a shopping mall in Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong on Dec 24, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)

A man with a Santa hat stands in front of riot police during a protest in Mong Kok district in Hong Kong on Dec 25, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)

The last month had seen a relative drop-off in violence and protests after pro-democracy candidates won a landslide at local elections.

But with Beijing and city leaders refusing further concessions, rallies and clashes have reignited over the Christmas period.

PROTESTERS "RUINED" CHRISTMAS



Christmas Eve saw some of the worst violence in weeks as protesters and police fought running battles for hours in a busy shopping district.



Sporadic and less severe clashes broke out again inside malls on Christmas Day.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam said violent protesters had "ruined" Christmas.

Protesters queue for a free Christmas dinner offered by a local restaurant in Hong Kong, on Dec 25, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson)

Post-it notes cover the front of a local restaurant offering protesters free Christmas dinner in Hong Kong, on Dec 25, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Protest groups counter that they have been left with little choice but to return to the streets because Beijing and Lam continue to dig their heels in.

Swathes of the population are seething against Beijing's rule and the semi-autonomous city's administration as they push for greater freedoms and police accountability.

The protests were initially sparked by a now-abandoned attempt to allow extraditions to the mainland.

Plainclothes police react as anti-government protesters throw an umbrella at them after a protester (centre, on ground) was detained in a shopping mall in the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong on Dec 24, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)

People cover their faces against the lingering stench of tear gas inside a restaurants as police fired tear gas on the street to disperse bystanders during a protest in Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong on Dec 24, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)

They have since morphed into a popular revolt against Beijing's rule, with spiralling fears that the city is losing some of its unique liberties.

Among the demands being made by protesters are an inquiry into the police, amnesty for the more than 6,000 people arrested, and the right to elect Hong Kong's leader.

