Anti-government protesters disrupt Hong Kong's MTR train services during morning rush

HONG KONG: Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong blocked train doors and disrupted Mass Transit Railway (MTR) services during the morning rush on Wednesday (Jul 24), causing commuters to be stranded on station platforms.

"Train service on the Island Line was delayed this morning (24 Jul, 2019) because of a number of train door obstruction incidents and operations of passenger alarm device," said MTR in an emailed notification to affected passengers.

It added that train services were affected between 7.47am and 9.15am.

"Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience caused," MTR said.

(Photo: Weibo / 香港傻事)

Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported that dozens of masked protesters blocked the doors of a Chai Wan-bound train at Admiralty station for nearly 15 minutes from around 8.15am.



They were chanting "Hong Kong police break the law knowingly", according to the report. Protesters can also be heard hurling vulgarities at the police in a video circulating on social media.

Screengrab of a video on Twitter showing extradition Bill protesters at an MTR station in Hong Kong on Jul 24, 2019.

Another video showed a man complaining about police's inaction, saying that a man had pushed him.

"You've been here so long. You and all you colleagues are surrounding me. Are you all helping him?" the man said.

(Photo: Weibo / 香港攻略_馨小文文)

Commuters interviewed by public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong seemed to be willing to accommodate the protesters.

"They (the protesters) just want to do something. I'll be late for work, but it's not a big deal," said a woman.

Another man said: "The people involved in the Jul 21 incident went too far. These people today need to voice their opinions, I think it's acceptable.

"At least, they aren't using violence to hurt other people. It has taken up some of our time, but compared with the others being hurt, a little sacrifice of my time is nothing."



An unofficial MTR twitter account managed by staff members and passengers said a passenger had impeded one of the trains.

"The station staff is arranging the passenger concerned to leave the railway premises," it said. "Trains on Island Line will be held for a short while."

A passenger impeded one of the trains to move



The station staff is arranging the passenger concerned to leave the railway premises



Trains on Island Line will be held for a short while beforehand — MTR Service Update (@mtrupdate) July 24, 2019

According to Bloomberg, MTR had warned that travel times were extended by 10 to 15 minutes due to “a number of train door obstruction incidents”.



Protesters who have been campaigning for weeks against Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s now-"dead" extradition Bill had said they planned to interrupt the morning service, the Bloomberg report said.



中環站,09:18。月台廣播：“較早前的事故(沒說是什麼事故)已經處理，列車會逐步回覆正常”。



Cental MTR Station 09:18. Platform Announcement: “The recent incident has been settled and the train service will resume gradually”. Unnamed “incident” should be the one in the last screencap. pic.twitter.com/OhLwsO7Ts7 — 複雜物堆 (@complexmatter) July 24, 2019

Anti-government protesters on Sunday were attacked by men armed with poles and rods at a railway station in the rural town of Yuen Long as they returned from another huge rally. At least 45 people were injured.

