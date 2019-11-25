Hong Kong part of China 'no matter what happens' in elections: Foreign minister
TOKYO: Hong Kong is a part of China "no matter what happens", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday (Nov 25), with the crisis-hit city's pro-democracy looking set for a crushing victory in community-level elections at the weekend.
The results of Sunday's elections in the semi-autonomous city have sent the Beijing-backed government a clear message of public support for the demands of a protest movement that has gripped the territory for months.
READ: Hong Kong democrats score landslide victory in local elections amid political crisis
READ: Chinese state media urge Hong Kongers to 'vote to end violence'
Counting was still under way following record turnout, but partial results indicated that candidates favouring greater democracy were on course to seize a shock majority of the normally establishment-dominated 18 district councils.
"It's not the final result yet. Let's wait for the final result, OK? However, it is clear that no matter what happens, Hong Kong is a part of China and a special administrative region of China," Wang told reporters after he met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.
"Any attempt to mess up Hong Kong, or even damage its prosperity and stability, will not succeed."
READ: Record turnout in Hong Kong local elections amid calls for full democracy
Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://cna.asia/telegram