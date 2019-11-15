Hong Kong music festival Clockenflap cancelled as protest violence escalates

HONG KONG: This year's edition of music festival Clockenflap has been cancelled, organisers said Friday (Nov 15), amid escalating violence in Hong Kong.

The organiser for Hong Kong's biggest music festival, which had been scheduled to run from Nov 22 to Nov 24, had earlier vowed to press ahead despite the protests.

"Due to the escalation of the crisis this week, and therefore the uncertainty this creates for the coming weeks, Clockenflap 2019 will be cancelled," said Magnetic Asia in a Facebook post.

"Until this week we were fully committed to delivering the festival. Unfortunately, the situation has now made this impossible."

British folk-rock sensations Mumford & Sons and American star Halsey were among the headliners for the festival this year.

Fans were mostly understanding on Facebook, with many thanking the organisers for trying to put together the festival in such difficult circumstances.

"Thank you guys so much for putting in all the work and trying against all odds to plough through anyway," said one user.

Clockenflap, Hong Kong's biggest music festival, has been cancelled because of the political unrest in the city. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

"Feel so sorry to hear that. Anyway, we see your effort in organising the festival and how hard you try to make it possible through the chaos out there. We understand that and we appreciate that. Thanks MA (Magnetic Asia), we will see you next year," said another user.

Those who have purchased tickets will be given full refunds. Each customer will receive details directly and the refund process will take four weeks, according to Magnetic Asia.

Clockenflap is an annual festival that takes place in front of Hong Kong's iconic harbour and attracts tens of thousands of fans.

It is the latest in a growing list of banned, cancelled or postponed events in Hong Kong's normally packed social calendar.

Hong Kong's annual pride parade due on Saturday was downgraded to a stationary rally after police banned the traditionally boisterous and colourful march.

The WTA Hong Kong Open, Oxfam's annual trail run fundraiser, as well as concerts by acclaimed K-pop acts and comedians have been pulled as the city reels from the protests.

Parts of Hong Kong were paralysed by anti-government protesters for the fifth straight day on Friday, forcing schools to close and blocking some highways as students built barricades in university campuses and authorities struggled to tame the violence.

