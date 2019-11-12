Flash mob wreaks havoc in heart of Hong Kong financial district

HONG KONG: A flash mob of more than 1,000 Hong Kong protesters, many wearing office clothes and face masks, rallied in Central for a second day on Tuesday (Nov 12), blocking roads below some of the city's tallest skyscrapers and most expensive real estate.

After they had dispersed, police fired tear gas at a few remaining protesters on old, narrow Pedder Street. Police made more than a dozen arrests.

Police vans surged into the area, and officers took up positions in a standoff with protesters just an hour or so before office workers were due to start leaving for home.

A protester sits at a roadblock outside a dormitory in City University in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong on Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

Others chanted "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong" and "Five demands, not one less", referring to calls for universal suffrage and an independent probe into perceived police brutality, among other demands.

"Let's stop focusing on the result. The result is all this chaos and madness but what is the root cause? We don’t have a fully democratic system," said one demonstrator, a 25-year-old property manager wearing a white shirt, black suit pants and a black face mask who gave his name as Roy.

"We want to enjoy air-conditioning and a beer with friends. No Hong Konger wants this (violence), but the government is forcing us to take things to such a dramatic (level)," he said.

Demonstrators stand with shields and umbrellas during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin, Hong Kong on Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)

Demonstrators use a band to propel a rock on a footbridge during a protest near City University in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong on Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

Police on Monday fired volley after volley of tear gas in Central, where some protesters blocked streets lined with banks, top-brand shopping malls and jewellery shops. Most had pulled down their shutters on Tuesday.



Emily, in her 30s and working in the finance sector, was carrying a black leather shoulder bag and wearing a black mask and swimming goggles on the front line on Tuesday.

In the bag was a bowl to cover tear gas canisters when they land on the street and a gas mask.

"I won't take part in the attacks, I am here to try to protect the kids," she told Reuters.



Tension eased as the lunch hour ended, but some protesters used a double-decker airport bus to block a key road running alongside the newly reclaimed area of the harbour close to downtown Central.

"It is very inconvenient for me because I have a few meetings to go to in Central," said a 38-year-old man who gave his name as Rodney and who works as a legal consultant for an international firm.

"Hopefully my partners will understand that my city is going through a tough period," he said, adding that he blames Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam for the protests.

CLASSES CANCELLED



There was chaos earlier as people thronged metro stations only to stream out again after some train services were suspended.

Passengers streamed out of at least one train that was forced to stop when barricades blocked the rail line.

Universities and schools cancelled classes, with students, teachers and parents on edge a day after police fired tear gas and students hurled petrol bombs on some campuses.



Police also fired tear gas at City University in Kowloon Tong, beneath the Lion Rock, and at Chinese University on the other side of the mountain, where protesters threw petrol bombs and bricks at police.



Streets inside and outside the Chinese University campus entrance were littered with bricks, other debris and small street fires as police tackled some protesters to the ground. A van used as part of a street barricade was set ablaze.

The university said some people had broken into a storeroom and taken bows, arrows and javelins. All were later retrieved, it said.

Some roads were closed with long traffic jams building during rush hour, a day after some of the worst violence to rock the former British colony in decades. A protester was shot by police and a man set on fire on Monday.



Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said protesters who tried to paralyse the city were being extremely selfish and hoped that universities and schools would urge students not to take part in the demonstrations.

More than 260 people were arrested on Monday, police said, bringing the total number to more than 3,000 since the protests escalated in June.

The metro station at Sai Wan Ho on eastern Hong Kong island, where a 21-year-old protester was shot at close range on Monday, was among those closed.

Lam said on Monday the violence had exceeded protesters' demands for democracy and demonstrators were now the people's enemy.

Protesters are angry about what they see as police brutality and meddling by Beijing in the freedoms guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" formula put in place when the territory returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies interfering and has blamed Western countries, including Britain and the United States, for stirring up trouble.

The smashed windows on a car during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin, Hong Kong on Nov 12, 2019. The graffiti on the car reads, "Murdering students". (Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)

The United States condemned the unjustified use of deadly force in the latest violence and urged police and citizens to de-escalate the crisis.

US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus also urged Beijing to honour its commitments that Hong Kong would enjoy a high degree of autonomy and human rights, including freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Protesters clashed with police into the early hours of Tuesday after fierce skirmishes throughout Monday, when more than 100 people were injured.

Many workers were sent home early on Monday and shops and restaurants shut by the evening as the violence escalated, piling further pressure on an economy that entered a recession in the third quarter for the first time in a decade.

An editorial in the state-backed China Daily newspaper condemned the violence on Monday and took aim at the "leniency of Hong Kong judges".



"Allowing (protesters) to apply for bail on easy terms and handing down extraordinarily light sentences has also served to encourage inhuman terrorist acts," it said.

