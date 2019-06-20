Hong Kong protesters threaten more demonstrations on Friday if demands not met

HONG KONG: Hong Kong student groups were preparing to mobilise support for another major demonstration, a union leader said, as a Thursday (Jun 20) deadline approached for the pro-Beijing government to respond to demands of protesters who have shaken the city with massive rallies.

Millions marched this month to oppose a proposed law that would have allowed extraditions to the Chinese mainland, but the huge protest movement has morphed into a larger rebuke of Hong Kong's administration.

Under-fire chief executive Carrie Lam apologised twice and suspended the controversial Bill, but that has failed to quell the opposition, with protesters demanding she steps down and completely withdraws the legislation.

A network of students at universities and higher education institutions is preparing to mobilise based on a 5pm Thursday deadline circulating online for several demands to be met, said So Tsun Fung, president of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Students Union.

Police fire tear gas during a protest against Hong Kong's controversial extradition law proposal. (Photo: AFP)

In addition to Lam being ousted and the extradition Bill's withdrawal, protesters have also demanded the release of those detained during clashes with police last week, and an investigation into allegations of police brutality.

So told AFP the student network would call for people to surround Hong Kong's central government offices at 7am Friday if the Lam administration does not respond to demands.

HUMAN CHAIN

"The hope is to apply pressure before civil servants go to work if we have a certain amount of people," he added.

In a chat group seen by AFP on the messaging app Telegram, some users posted anonymous polls asking its 34,000 members how they wanted to protest on Friday, with options including a peaceful sit-in, forming a human chain, or surrounding Lam's residence.

A Hong Kong government press representative asked AFP to direct queries about the demands to Lam's office, which could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Civil Human Rights Front, a group that helped facilitate the massive Jun 9 and Jun 16 rallies, said it would support any lawful and peaceful protest by student groups.

Protesters in Hong Kong face off with police after they fired tear gas during a rally against a controversial extradition law proposal outside the government headquarters on Jun 13, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

The ongoing protests have been largely "leaderless", with no one group or individual articulating demands or negotiating with authorities on the demonstrators' behalf.

The minority pro-democracy bloc in Hong Kong's legislature would back the students, opposition lawmaker Claudio Mo told AFP, and urged them to remain peaceful.

Opponents of the extradition Bill that sparked the crisis have said they fear the proposal will ensnare the people of Hong Kong in mainland China's justice system and also give Beijing a tool to target its critics based in the semi-autonomous territory.