Hong Kong protesters gather at Yuen Long MTR station for silent sit-in

HONG KONG: Hundreds of protesters gathered on Wednesday (Aug 21) night for a silent sit-in inside Yuen Long MTR station - where a mob attack took place a month ago.

The crowd at the station was "growing fast", according to CNA's Wei Du, with protesters seen holding up placards claiming that no "white shirts" have been charged since the initial violence at the Yuen Long MTR station in July.



Hundreds of protestors inside the station now, and the crowd is growing fast. pic.twitter.com/TiTpi4j8Mn — Wei Du 杜唯 (@WeiDuCNA) August 21, 2019

On the night of Jul 21, dozens of men in white shirts stormed the station hours after protesters marched through central Hong Kong and defaced China's Liaison Office - the main symbol of Beijing's authority over the city.



The men attacked black-clad protesters and commuters returning from Hong Kong Island, with pipes and clubs, wounding 45 people.

Hong Kong police said during a press conference on Tuesday that none of those arrested at Yuen Long have been charged yet.



A protester at Hong Kong's Yuen Long MTR station on Aug 21, 2019. (Photo: Wei Du)

Protesters gather at Yuen Long MTR station on Aug 21, 2019. (Photo: Wei Du)

The protesters at the train station on Wednesday night were dressed in black. Lining the walkways in and out of the station, a small crowd also gathered to watch footage of last month's attack.



Footage broadcast live on Facebook in July showed people screaming as the men in white beat protesters and commuters in the station and inside the trains.



Eyewitnesses said they appeared to target black-shirted passengers who had been at an anti-government march and the attack came after several thousand activists surrounded China's representative office in the city, later clashing with police.



Police said they took longer than usual to get to the station because the force was "stretched".

Screengrabs from a video showing the violence at Yuen Long MTR station. (Images: Facebook / Lam Cheuk Ting)

Screengrab of a video showing men wearing white and wielding sticks attacking commuters at Hong Kong's Yuen Long MTR station on Jul 21, 2019.

Anger erupted in Hong Kong over the last few months over a now-suspended Bill that would allow criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China for trial. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam had later declared the Bill as "dead", but stopped short of withdrawing it.

