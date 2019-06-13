Hong Kong authorities shut government offices due to protests

HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities were shutting government offices in the city's financial district for the rest of the week after a day of violence over an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Early on Thursday just a handful of protesters remained milling about as a widespread cleanup around the city's legislature took place.

Police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and pepper spray in a series of skirmishes on Wednesday to clear demonstrators from the city's legislature.

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill, near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

A police officer fires tear gas at protesters during clashes against a controversial extradition law proposal outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong. (Philip FONG/AFP)

It was some of the worst violence in Hong Kong since Britain handed it back to Chinese rule in 1997.

The Hong Kong Hospital Authority said 72 people had been hospitalized by 10pm on Wednesday.