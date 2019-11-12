Timeline: Fresh violence erupts in Hong Kong on Tuesday

HONG KONG: Anti-government protests gripped Hong Kong on Tuesday (Nov 12) as riot police fired tear gas at a university campus and traffic and rail disruptions caused commuter chaos.

The city is on edge a day after a protester was shot and a man set on fire in some of the worst violence to rock the Chinese-ruled city in more than five months of demonstrations.

Here's how things have unfolded in Hong Kong in the last 24 hours:

12.24am local time: Broadcaster RTHK says police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse crowds along Nathan Road in Kowloon. Similar operations also begin in Sai Wan Ho on eastern Hong Kong island, Tseung Kwan O and Tuen Mun in the New Territories

12.46am: Police say they are investigating an attempted murder in Ma On Shan after a 57-year-old man was admitted to hospital in critical condition

A still image from a social media video shows a protester try to prevent a police officer from aiming his gun at a protester in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, China November 11, 2019. CUPID PRODUCER via REUTERS

6.41am: Transport Department says train services except the Airport Express Line will end at 11.30pm. Kwai Fong station on the Tsuen Wan Line and Sai Wan Ho station on the Hong Kong Island Line are closed. More than 130 sets of damaged traffic lights are under urgent repair in various districts







7.09am: RTHK says rail services interrupted as East Rail Line near University Station is blocked by obstacles

7.28am: RTHK says Tate Cairn Tunnel towards Kowloon is closed



8.06am: MTR Corp says train service disrupted on the West Rail Line

8.14am: RTHK says riot police fired tear gas near City University after protesters set up road blocks. First rounds of tear gas fired at around 7.30am.

Tear gas was fired at City University in Hong Kong on Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: Facebook/City Broadcasting Channel)

8.14am: RTHK says police arrested more than 260 people on Monday. More than 60 people were injured, two critically

8.24am: MTR Corp says train service disrupted on the East Rail Line

9.03am: RTHK says a petrol bomb was reportedly thrown onto the tracks of the East Rail Line near Hung Hom. Objects were also thrown onto other lines, while roadblocks were set up on other key routes. East rail services were suspended between Tai Wai and Tai Po Market stations

9.52am: Hospital Authority says 128 people, including police, reported injured during public gatherings from Monday until 7.30am local time on Tuesday, comprising of 93 males and 35 females

9.52am: Hospital Authority says two people, one with a gunshot wound and one who was set on fire, were still in critical conditions at 7.30am local time



