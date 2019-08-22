Hong Kong protesters plan airport 'stress test' to disrupt operations

HONG KONG: Protesters in Hong Kong are planning a "stress test" of the airport on Saturday (Aug 24) as part of continued demonstrations.



"Go to the airport by different means, including MTR, Airport Bus, Taxi, Bike and Private Car to increase pressure on airport transport," protesters wrote online.



According to a poster circulating on social media, the aim is to create a surge in traffic, preventing travellers from boarding their flights on time, causing delays or cancellations.



24 August, 7am - 11am, loading test on the transportation systems towards Hong Kong International Airport ：



The poster suggests that protesters "drag" their feet to be as slow as possible when taking the public transport.

The poster suggests that protesters "drag" their feet to be as slow as possible when taking the public transport.

Hong Kong International Airport was hit by unprecedented flight disruptions last week as protesters staged a sit-in at one of the world's busiest aviation hub.

All flights in and out of Hong Kong were cancelled on Aug 12, and operations resumed two days later.

After the chaos, Hong Kong's Airport Authority said it had obtained an interim injunction to stop people from "unlawfully and wilfully obstructing" the airport's operations.



The protests are already exacting a toll on Hong Kong's economy and tourism, with the financial hub on the verge of its first recession in a decade.

Bookings on Australia's Qantas airline to Hong Kong have fallen by about 10 per cent because of the protests and it plans to cut capacity by 7 per cent in the next few months by using smaller planes, chief executive Alan Joyce told reporters.

On Thursday, Hong Kong banks published full-page newspaper ads calling for law and order in the city.



HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of East Asia all urged the restoration of order in the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

"Oppose violence, restore social order, safeguard Hong Kong's status as an international financial centre," Standard Chartered wrote.

Protesters are showing no signs of letting up.

On Wednesday, hundreds staged a raucous sit-in inside Yuen Long MTR station – where a mob attack last month left 45 people hospitalised – angry that nobody has yet been prosecuted for the violence.



Wednesday's standoff stopped short of recent intense clashes, including the storming of the legislature and occupation of the airport, with police refrained from using tear gas or attempting to storm protesters' lines. Police said they arrested two men for unlawful assembly.



Anger has erupted in Hong Kong over the last few months over a now-suspended Bill that would allow criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China for trial. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam later declared the Bill "dead", but stopped short of withdrawing it.

But protests have billowed out into a wider pro-democracy movement, which has seen the financial centre's airport closed, violent street clashes with police and million-strong marches through city streets.

