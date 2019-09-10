China lodges stern representations with Germany over meeting with Hong Kong activist

BEIJING: China's foreign ministry has lodged stern representations with Germany over a meeting between the German foreign minister and a Hong Kong activist, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday (Sep 10).

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying did not specify which activist she was referring to.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong on Monday.

Wong flew to Germany after he was released from a brief spell in custody following a mistake in his bail conditions.

The 22-year-old was detained late last month by police as the semi-autonomous city reels from more than three months of protests.

He was accused of "inciting others to take part in unauthorised assembly" among other charges and later released on bail.

On Monday, Wong told an audience in Berlin that his city was now a bulwark between the free world and the "dictatorship of China" - a role that he likened to that of the German capital during the Cold War.

At a newspaper-sponsored event celebrating human rights activists around the world, Wong pledged that protests would not be lulled into complacency by the decision of the city's government to drop a contested new extradition law.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has just returned from a trip to China, during which she faced criticism from Germany for not engaging more directly with the Hong Kong protesters, whose cause is popular in Germany, though she did call for a peaceful solution to the Hong Kong unrest.



