Two lawmakers removed from Hong Kong Legislative Council amid security legislation tensions

HONG KONG: Two lawmakers were removed from Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Thursday (May 28) where lawmakers were debating a Bill that would make disrespect of China's national anthem a criminal offence.

Tensions have ramped up in the global financial centre after Beijing proposed national security legislation that has stoked concerns over freedoms in the Chinese-ruled city.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Riot police officers walk past a barricade outside Legislative Council Complex as a second reading of a controversial national anthem law takes place in Hong Kong, China May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Protests erupted again in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with riot police firing pepper ball rounds and 300 people arrested.



Police also surrounded the Legislative Council where the Bill concerning the national anthem was due to be debated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People of all ages took to the streets, some dressed in black, some wearing office clothes, and some hiding their identities with open umbrellas in scenes reminiscent of the unrest that shook the city last year.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://cna.asia/telegram