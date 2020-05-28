Two lawmakers removed from Hong Kong Legislative Council amid security legislation tensions
HONG KONG: Two lawmakers were removed from Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Thursday (May 28) where lawmakers were debating a Bill that would make disrespect of China's national anthem a criminal offence.
Tensions have ramped up in the global financial centre after Beijing proposed national security legislation that has stoked concerns over freedoms in the Chinese-ruled city.
Protests erupted again in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with riot police firing pepper ball rounds and 300 people arrested.
Police also surrounded the Legislative Council where the Bill concerning the national anthem was due to be debated.
People of all ages took to the streets, some dressed in black, some wearing office clothes, and some hiding their identities with open umbrellas in scenes reminiscent of the unrest that shook the city last year.
