Hong Kong MTR releases CCTV pictures to address rumours over Prince Edward station 'death'

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's MTR Corporation on Tuesday (Sep 10) released CCTV pictures in an attempt to quell rumours surrounding police action at an MTR station last month.

The police stormed trains at Prince Edward station in Mong Kok on the night of Aug 31, making several arrests after protesters rushed into the station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police operation led to further protests outside the station, with crowds forming at its exits. Paramedics were also called to the station later that evening.

Since then, rumours have been circulating online that three protesters had died during the police operation - a claim authorities have rejected as untrue.

Addressing this in its press release on Tuesday, MTR Corporation stressed there were no fatalities at Prince Edward station on Aug 31.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"With regards to claims that there was a fatality at Prince Edward station, there was no death report that day according to the station’s record," said MTR Corporation.

"Besides, relevant government departments have clarified earlier that there was no fatal case during the occurrence at Prince Edward Station on the night of Aug 31."

Since that evening, protesters have called for the corporation to release CCTV footage of the police operation.

In its press release, MTR Corporation also released a timeline and images from CCTV cameras, but it noted that CCTV footage of the night was "not comprehensive" due to three cameras being damaged or defaced.

According to MTR's timeline, an evacuation was triggered at the station after "passenger disputes" on one of the trains at the station platform.

Passenger alarm devices on the train were also activated and smoke was seen coming from one of the train's compartments.

Riot police subsequently entered the station and "carried out operations", according to MTR Corporation.

CCTV images showing passengers on the platform (left) and riot police entering Prince Edward station. (Images: MTR Corporation)

CCTV image showing riot police at platform 3 of Prince Edward station. (Image: MTR Corporation)

About two hours after the police arrived, a "non-passenger" train was arranged by MTR at police's request to evacuate injured people from Prince Edward station to Lai Chi Kok station, where seven people were then taken to hospital for treatment.

MTR Corporation also released a timeline and CCTV stills from Yau Ma Tei station, detailing how three injured people had arrived at the station on a train from Prince Edward station.



Staff at Yau Ma Tei helped the injured people before they were taken out of the station by paramedics for further treatment.

Hong Kong has been plunged into its biggest political crisis in decades after a controversial extradition Bill sparked mass protests when it was first proposed in February.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam last week announced the the Bill will be formally withdrawn, saying the decision was made by the Hong Kong government with Beijing's backing.



Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://t.me/cnalatest