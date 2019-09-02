Hong Kong protesters target MTR trains on Monday morning, call for strike

HONG KONG: Hong Kong protesters threw morning rush hour train travel into chaos on Monday (Sep 2), kicking off another day of potential turmoil after a weekend featuring some of the worst violence in three months of anti-government protests.

The global financial hub is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis as a largely leaderless movement has drawn millions on to the streets to protest against what they see as an erosion of freedoms and increasing interference in their affairs by Beijing.

In the latest action, protesters dressed in their signature black stood at doorways of trains, stopping them from closing, at a series of stations on the underground system on Monday morning, causing major delays on the network.

One person was arrested at Lok Fu MTR station, Associated Press reported.

A man is arrested at the Lok Fu MTR station during a train disruption protest in Hong Kong on Sep 2, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)

Police remove the face mask of a protester after he blocked a train door at an MTR station in Hong Kong on Sep 2, 2019. (Photo: AP/Jae C Hong)

Protesters have called for a general strike on Monday but the city appeared to return to relative calm with shops open, trains operating and workers making their way to offices.

Many primary schools were closed due to a typhoon warning and some older children went to school in hard hats. University students, who have often led the protests, were expected to swap classes for demonstrations later in the day.

"No, no, we're not going on strike. In these times, we need the money," said Cherry Leung, 47, as she stacked oranges and watermelons at her street stall.

"I think we've had enough trouble for now," she said.



A passenger puts his umbrella at a train door to stop the train from leaving a subway platform at Central in Hong Kong on Sep 2, 2019. (Photo: AP/Jae C Hong)

Protesters wearing masks occupy a train car at an MTR station in Hong Kong on Sep 2, 2019. (Photo: AP/Jae C Hong)

Thousands of protesters blocked roads and public transport links to Hong Kong airport on Sunday in a bid to draw world attention to their attempt to force Beijing to give greater autonomy to the former British colony, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.



Airport authorities said 25 flights were cancelled on Sunday but that transport services were largely back to normal.



After leaving the airport on Sunday, some demonstrators targeted the MTR subway station in nearby Tung Chung district, ripping out turnstiles and smashing CCTV cameras and lamps with metal poles. Police moved in and made several arrests.



On Saturday, hardcore protesters rampaged through the city centre, setting fires and throwing petrol bombs at riot police in defiance of a rally ban.

Police hit back with tear gas, baton charges and water cannon laced with chemical dye.

Video footage captured by local media showed police charging and beating a crowd cowering inside a train carriage, with Amnesty International calling their actions "horrifying".

The unrest began over anger at a now-suspended extradition Bill that would have allowed people in the city to be sent to China for trial.

But the turmoil has evolved over 13 weeks to become a widespread demand for greater democracy. China is eager to quell the unrest before the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Oct 1.



China has said that Hong Kong, which is ruled under a "one country, two systems" agreement, is an internal affair. It has denounced the protests and, with Hong Kong teetering on the brink of recession, has warned of the damage the protests are causing to the economy.



