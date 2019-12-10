In pictures: 6 months of Hong Kong protests

HONG KONG: Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday (Dec 8) to mark the six-month anniversary of a movement that was triggered by a controversial extradition Bill.

The city has seen peaceful and violent rallies since the Bill was introduced, with more than 1,000 people arrested, university campuses occupied, MTR stations smashed up and police responding with tear gas and bullets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bill, which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, was introduced after a murder in Taiwan. But even after the Bill was formally withdrawn – months after it was first introduced – the rallies and demonstrations continued.

How did it get to this?

APRIL

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam introduces amendments to the city’s extradition laws that would allow criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China.

Tens of thousands of people march on the Legislative Council building to demand the amendments are scrapped.

Demonstrators march during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition Bill in Hong Kong on Apr 28, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

MAY

Small scuffles break out, as further concessions are considered to the Bill.

Pro-democracy lawmakers clash with pro-Beijing lawmakers during a meeting for control of a meeting room to consider the controversial extradition Bill, on May 11, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/James Pomfret)

JUNE

Large-scale protests begin in Hong Kong. More than 500,000 people, including lawyers, take to the streets.

Jun 12: Police fire tear gas into huge crowds of people, as the government shuts its offices. It is the first time tear gas has been used in the city since the Occupy movement.

Protesters wear protective gear and use umbrellas to shield themselves as they gather near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, on Jun 12, 2019. (Photo: AP/Vincent Yu)

Protestors occupy Harcourt Road near the government headquarters in Hong Kong on Jun 12, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

Police officers use a water canon on a lone protester near the government headquarters in Hong Kong on Jun 12, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

A protester throws back a tear gas canister during clashes with police outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong on Jun 12, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

Jun 15: Carrie Lam agrees to delay the proposed Bill, but stops short of withdrawing it.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference at the government headquarters in Hong Kong on Jun 15, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

JULY

Jul 1: Protesters storm the Legislative Council, using trolleys and poles to break into the building. It was also the 22nd anniversary of the handover to Chinese rule. Police leave the building before returning to force out the protesters hours after the break in.

Protesters try to push a metal cart through a closed entrance at the government headquarters in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019. (Photo: VIVEK PRAKASH / AFP)

Police officers with shields stand guard behind the damaged glass of the Legislative Council after protesters try to break into the Hong Kong legislature on Jul 1, 2019. (Photo: AP/Vincent Yu)

Protesters break into the government headquarters in Hong Kong on Jul 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Vivek Prakash)

A protester defaces the Hong Kong emblem after protesters broke into the government headquarters in Hong Kong on Jul 1, 2019, on the 22nd anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China. (Photo: AFP/Vivek Prakash)

Police fire tear gas at protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong on Jul 2, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

Police eventually regained control of the building in the early hours of Jul 2, 2019. (Photo: AFP / Anthony Wallace)

Jul 9: Carrie Lam says the Bill is “dead” and that the government’s work on it was a “total failure”, but again stopped short of withdrawing it.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam at a press conference on Jul 9, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony WALLACE)

Protesters gather to march against a controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong on Jul 21, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

Jul 21: Men in white shirts storm a train in Yuen Long MTR station, attacking passengers and protesters. Questions are raised over the amount of time it took for police to reach the station.

People being attacked on Sunday (Jul 21) at a Hong Kong train station by suspected triad members. (Screengrab: The Stand News/Reuters)





End of Jul: The first protesters are charged in connection with the rallies.

Protesters gather outside the Eastern Courts to support the arrested anti-extradition Bill protesters who face rioting charges, as the typhoon Wipha approaches Hong Kong on Jul 31, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

AUGUST

Clashes in Hong Kong International Airport force flights to be cancelled or delayed. There are clashes nearly every weekend.

Protesters block the entrance to the airport terminals after a scuffle with police at Hong Kong's international airport on August 13, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana)

A Hong Kong policeman falls backwards as officers scuffle with protesters during demonstrations at Hong Kong's International Airport on August 13, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana)

Hundreds of protesters returned to rally at Hong Kong airport for a 5th day on Aug 13, 2019, taking their sit-in to the departure hall and blocking check-in counters. (Photo: Reuters)

Riot police use pepper spray to disperse anti-extradition Bill protesters during a mass demonstration after a woman was shot in the eye, at the Hong Kong international airport, in Hong Kong, China, on Aug 13, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

Officials post a court injunction to stop people from obstructing airport operations at an entrance to Terminal 1 of Hong Kong Airport on Aug 14, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

Medics remove an injured man who protesters said was an undercover police officer at the airport in Hong Kong, Aug 13, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

Protesters surround a man carrying a T-shirt bearing the words "I love police" who protesters claimed was a police officer from mainland China, during a demonstration at the Hong Kong airport on Aug 13, 2019. (Photo: AP/Vincent Yu)

Protesters stand on Harcourt Road overlooking the Legislative Council during a rally in Hong Kong on Aug 18, 2019, in the latest opposition to a planned extradition law that has since morphed into a wider call for democratic rights in the semi-autonomous city. (Photo: AFP/Lillian SUWANRUMPHA)

Police fire tear gas at anti-extradition Bill protesters during clashes in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong, on Aug 14, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

Riot police use water cannon on demonstrator as they clash during a protest in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, Aug 25, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach)

A protester throws a Molotov cocktail as protesters clash with riot police during a rally at Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong on Aug 25, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

SEPTEMBER

In a leaked recording of a meeting with business people, Carrie Lam said she would quit if she had a choice, but later said she never asked the Chinese government to let her resign.

Sep 4: Carrie Lam announces the Bill with be formally withdrawn next month and promises to hold talks to east tensions.

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam speaks during a pre-recorded message aired on Sep 4, 2019.

A protester films a fire at the entrance of MTR Central Station in Hong Kong, China Sep 8, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)

A barricade on fire set by anti-government protesters is pictured during a demonstration in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China Sep 22, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

A protester throws a Molotov cocktail during clashes with police following an unsanctioned protest march through Hong Kong on Sep 29, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Nicolas Asfouri)

A water cannon is used to put out a fire during clashes with police following an unsanctioned march through Hong Kong on Sep 29, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Isaac Lawrence)

OCTOBER

The violence escalates, as China’s Communist Party celebrates the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic.

Performers travel past Tiananmen Square with a float showing Chinese President Xi Jinping during the parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China Oct 1, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Soldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) march in formation past Tiananmen Square during a rehearsal before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing on Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee)

An anti-government protester carries a molotov cocktail during a demonstration in Sha Tin district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong on Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Jorge Silva)

Police arrest a protester in the Wanchai area of Hong Kong, Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Mark Ralston) Mark RALSTON / AFP

A protester throws a Molotov cocktail at the entrance to an MTR underground train station during clashes with police in Hong Kong, Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

Hong Kong police advance on protesters during a demonstration in the Sham Shui Po area in Hong Kong, Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/May James)

Oct 4: Carrie Lam enacts colonial-era emergency law to ban face masks, and thousands take to the streets to defy the ban.

People wear masks and chant slogans outside a shopping mall as they take part in a flash mob rally in the Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong, Oct 5, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)

Anti-government protesters wear masks during a demonstration at Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong, China October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Oct 23: The extradition Bill is formally withdrawn, but it is just one of the five demands from the protesters.

Secretary of Security John Lee Ka-Chiu announces the withdrawal of the extradition Bill, in Hong Kong, China, Oct 23, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Ammar Awad)

End of October: Hong Kong slips into recession.

NOVEMBER

Clashes break out across Hong Kong as the protests continues. The formal withdrawal of the Bill has failed to appease the protesters.

Graffiti is seen on the wall of a Bank of China branch during a demonstration in Central, Hong Kong, China, Nov 11, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)

Demonstrators stand with shields and umbrellas during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin, Hong Kong on Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)

Police fire tear gas towards protesters at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)

Protesters take over popular shopping malls across Hong Kong, leaving some closed for months.

A protesters is seen at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

HKU and PolyU: University campuses are taken over by protesters, where they stay for days.

A protester holds a Molotov cocktail as he stands with others on the steps of Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Nov 18, 2019. (Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim)

A protester throws an umbrella into a fire by the barricaded main entrance of Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom district, Nov 18, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

Dozens of Hong Kong protesters escaped a besieged university campus on Nov 18 by lowering themselves on a rope from a footbridge to a highway. Once on the road they were whisked away by waiting motorcyclists. (Photo: AFP/Ye Aung Thu)

There are running battles across the city, as protesters put up barricades across main roads and police fire tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon at demonstrators.

A student tries to extinguish a fire at the entrance of Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hung Hom district of Hong Kong on Nov 18, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Ye Aung Thu)

End of November: US passes two Bills supporting the protesters, warning sanctions on Hong Kong if certain criteria are not met.

People hold up US national flags and black flags with slogans during a gathering of thanks at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong's Central district on November 28, 2019. (Photo: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP)

DECEMBER

Small rallies are called, with thousands of people marching in support of the US Bills.

On Dec 8, thousands took to the streets to mark the six- month anniversary of the rallies. Organisers say about 800,000 turn up, but police put estimates at 183,000.

Hong Kong saw its largest mass rally in months on Dec 8, 2019, with organisers estimating some 800,000 people turned out. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)