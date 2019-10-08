77 people arrested in Hong Kong for violating anti-mask law: Police

HONG KONG: Seventy-seven people were arrested for violating an anti-mask law enacted at the weekend, Hong Kong police told reporters on Tuesday (Oct 8).



The law was introduced under sweeping emergency powers invoked by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in a bid to quell often violent street protests in the city.

Police said protesters set buildings on fire and hurled petrol bombs at officers, while others attacked members of the public who held different views from them.

"Such ruthless and reckless acts are pushing the rule of law to the brink of total collapse," Regional Commander of New Territories North Kwok Yam-yung said.



More than 80 sets of traffic lights and MTR stations were smashed up over the weekend, leading to a "total shutdown" of the train network, police said.



There have been 213 cases of vandalism in the last four days and protesters put up road blocks on main roads.



"We are alarmed by the number of cases where rioters viciously beat up people with different views to theirs, in places like Mong Kok and Sham Shui Po," Mr Kwok said.

Many of those beaten up were left unconscious and some with "life-threatening injuries", the regional commander said.

"Please do not underestimate the gravity of this development. If the victims of such horrific attacks die from their injuries, all of the offenders are liable for prosecution for murder."

He said some protesters "showed intent to murder police officers".



Last Friday, one CID officers was dragged out of his car and beaten up by protesters with weapons. He fired a shot in an attempt to disperse the crowd, but they attempted to snatched his revolver, police said.



Since the anti-mask law came into force, 77 people have been arrested, some as young as 12 years old. Police told reporters 74 people were arrested for using face masks during the protests, while three others were arrested for "failing to comply" when police ordered them to remove their face covering.



Mr Kwok appealed for members of the public to help "stop this madness".



Earlier on Tuesday Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said her administration had no plans to use colonial-era emergency powers to introduce new laws, after a long weekend of violent protests in defiance of a controversial ban on face masks.



She added that the city is equipped to handle the current situation on its own, although she would not rule out accepting help from mainland China in tackling increasingly violent protests.



"At this point in time, I still strongly feel that we should find the solutions ourselves. It is also the position of the central government (in Beijing) that Hong Kong should tackle the problem on her own," she said at a weekly news conference.

"But if the situation becomes so bad, then no options can be ruled out if we want Hong Kong to at least have another chance," she said,

