Hong Kong protesters fire arrows at police as city-wide demonstrations continue

HONG KONG: Protesters paralysed parts of Hong Kong for a fourth day on Thursday (Nov 14), firing arrows at police, forcing school closures and blocking highways and other transport links to disrupt the financial hub amid a marked escalation of violence.

The territory has entered its sixth month of protests, which have morphed from mass rallies into a "blossom everywhere" campaign of debilitating disruption by groups of black-clad mainly student demonstrators.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Key arterial roads were clogged by brick and bamboo barricades, a major cross-harbour tunnel was closed while metro stations and bus services were shut down, as travel chaos gripped the city of 7.5 million people

Schools and universities were also shuttered and hospitals deferred non-emergency operations, with the government urging employers to be flexible with workers trapped in the gridlock.

Protests began in June as a kickback against an attempt by the city's Beijing-backed government to hustle through an extradition Bill.

The Bill was eventually shelved but demonstrations have snowballed, and protesters have torched vehicles and buildings, hurled petrol bombs at police stations and trains and vandalised prime shopping malls over the past week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first volleys of tear gas were fired early Thursday by police near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, as a call went out for protesters to mass at the campus.

Tear gas was fired at around 8am, according to HKPU Student Union's editorial committee.

In a Facebook post, Hong Kong Police said when tear gas was fired, they had been under "deadly" attack by protesters who were shooting arrows.

Six arrows were seized from scene and the police's criminal investigation team is now investigating the case, it added.

Students have turned to an arsenal of new weapons - from makeshift catapults to bow and arrows pulled from sports departments to fend off police armed with tear gas and rubber bullets.

"Urgent! Poly is in a battle! Need people! Need supplies!" a post said on LIHKG - an online forum widely used by the protest movement, as the campus appeared poised to become a focal point of Thursday's action.

At several other universities, thousands of students barricaded themselves inside campuses with makeshift fortifications, blocking entrances and occupying nearby roads, preparing stockpiles of food, bricks, petrol bombs and other makeshift weapons as they hunkered down for possible clashes with police.

TRAFFIC GRIDLOCK

Activities came to a halt in the international financial hub as highways and other transport links were blocked, and schools ordered to close.

Black-clad protesters and university students maintained their blockades of major roads, including the entrance to the Cross-Harbour Tunnel that links Hong Kong island to the Kowloon area, and a major highway artery between Kowloon and the rural New Territories.

Police fired tear gas near the tunnel on Thursday morning to try to clear the protesters.

A number of major shopping malls also announced they would close on Thursday due to safety concerns as protesters planned further demonstrations throughout the day.

Commuters queued at metro stations across the city after some rail services were suspended. Some citizens, dressed in office wear, shouted at riot police who were deployed on station platforms.

One woman, a 24-year-old worker caught in the traffic gridlock who gave her name as Kristy, said: "The government and the police have escalated the violence."

"If the government wants the violence to stop they need to listen to our demands," she added.

The government in a press release urged employers to make flexible arrangements with staff members affected by the traffic disruption, adding that it will make similar arrangements with government employees.

The Department of Health and Hospital Authority said the traffic gridlock may disrupt their services with staff members not being able to report for their duties on time.

Patients may also reschedule their appointments if they are not able to make their way to the clinic, the authorities added.

"Services at the accident and emergency departments and inpatient services at public hospitals are largely normal at the moment."

MAN DIES AFTER FALL FROM HEIGHT

The city's education bureau announced that all schools would be shut on Thursday due to safety concerns, a decision that typically only happens during severe typhoons or natural disasters.

On Thursday, the bureau said classes would continue to be suspended from Friday to Sunday.

Several universities also announced there would be no classes on campuses for the rest of the year from Thursday, meaning they would rely on online learning and other assessment methods for the remaining weeks of term.

Demonstrators are angry about what they see as police brutality and meddling by Beijing in the freedoms guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" formula put in place when the territory returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies interfering and has blamed Western countries, including Britain and the United States, for stirring up trouble.

Police said on Wednesday violence in the Chinese territory had reached a "very dangerous and even deadly level".

They said 64 people were injured during Wednesday's clashes, with two men in critical condition. There were no further details about the injuries they sustained.

Police said in a statement a man had died after falling from an unspecified height on Wednesday but gave no further details.

Hong Kong's embattled leader, Carrie Lam, met senior officials late on Wednesday, media reported, amid speculation of fresh emergency measures to deal with the crisis.

Lam said this week protesters paralysing the city were "selfish" and were now the people's enemy.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://cna.asia/telegram