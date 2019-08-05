Hong Kong protests: A roundup of rallies, clashes and strikes on Aug 5

HONG KONG: Thousands of protesters took over parts of Hong Kong on Monday (Aug 5), with police responding by firing rubber bullets and tear gas into crowds of people.

Demonstrations started on Monday morning and dragged on into the night, with scuffles breaking out all over the city.

At least eight lines on the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) were severely disrupted in the chaos, and dozens of flights in and out of Hong Kong airport had to be cancelled as a general strike was called.

Here is a quick look at where the protests and clashes took place on Monday (Aug 5):

Map showing all the clashes in Hong Kong on Aug 5, 2019. (Graphic: Rafa Estrada)

KOWLOON

Temple Mall, Wong Tai Sin: Protesters hurled umbrellas and other items at police, who responded with pepper spray.

Lung Cheung Road: Police fired tear gas into the crowd after officers had debris hurled at them.

Nathan Road and Argyle Street, Mong Kok: Demonstrators blockade road.

Harbour Crystal Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui East: Small group in Tsim Sha Tsui East.

NEW TERRITORIES

New Town Plaza shopping centre in Sha Tin: Huge rally called inside the shopping mall, with hundreds attending.

Sand Martin Bridge and surrounding roads, Sha Tin: Protesters take over bridge and surrounding roads, including Rural Committee Road and Yuen Wo Road.

A protester throws back a tear gas canister at the police during a demonstration in support of the city-wide strike and to call for democratic reforms at Tin Shui Wai in Hong Kong, China, Aug 5, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

Nam Wan Road, Tai Po: Videos on social media show police using tear gas to disperse the crowd at around 5pm.

Tai Po Mega Mall, near Tai Po police station: Protesters run into the mall and form a blockade to stop officers from coming in.

Tin Shui Wai police station: Tear gas was also used, after protesters hurled stones at police officers.

Tuen Mun Highway, near Tuen Mun Town Hall: Demonstrators close off the highway.

Tai Ho Road, Tsuen Wan: Barricades put up across road.

Yeung Uk Road, Tsuen Wan: Riot police took to the streets at around 3.30pm to break up groups.

Tuen Men police station: Surrounded by protesters, who set fire to bins and hurled “igniting objects” at the buildings.

Sha Tin police station: Blaze started outside police station.

A protester throws back tear gas fired by the police during a general strike in Hong Kong on August 5, 2019, as simultaneous rallies were held across seven districts. (Photo: AFP/Anthony WALLACE)

HONG KONG ISLAND

Tamar Park, Admiralty: Rally in the park.

Harcourt Road, Admiralty: Tear gas fired at protesters near the Legislative Council building.

Sogo shopping mall, Causeway Bay: Barricades formed outside the popular shopping mall.

Harbour Building, Central: Anti-government graffiti sprayed on walls.

MTR station, Central: Shops near the MTR station closed.

Times Square, Causeway Bay: Small group of protesters.

North Point: Groups of men armed with long sticks seen chasing and beating protesters, who threw traffic cones and barricades in return.

Protesters react after police fired tear gas in the Admiralty area during a general strike in Hong Kong on August 5, 2019, as simultaneous rallies were held across seven districts. (Photo: AFP/Anthony WALLACE)

CITY COMES TO A HALT

Dozens of protesters blocked train doors at MTR stations, causing severe disruptions to several lines. The general strike also hit the aviation hub, where more than 160 flights were listed as cancelled as of Monday afternoon.

Arrival hall of Hong Kong airport: Banner unfurled at Hong Kong airport, where dozens of flights were cancelled.

Tunnels closed or blocked: Cross-Harbour Tunnel, Lion Rock Tunnel and Eastern Harbour Tunnel

MTR lines disrupted:

Airport Express, between HK station and AsiaWorld-Expo station

Tseung Kwan O Line: Between North Point station and Po Lam station and LOHAS Park station

Tung Chung Line: Between Tsing Yi station and Nam Cheong station

Island Line: Between Causeway Bay station and Quarry Bay station

East Rail Line: Between Kowloon Tong Station and Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations

West Rail Line: Between Kam Sheung Road Station and Tuen Mun Station

Tsuen Wan Line

Kwun Tong Line