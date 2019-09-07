Hong Kong police close MTR station to disperse crowd

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police on Saturday (Sep 7) closed an MTR station in a town near the international airport after hundreds of residents thronged the station.

This is the second time Tung Chung station was closed after protesters smashed the ticket vending machines and ticket gantries last week.

Protesters gathered for another "stress test" of road and rail links in the Chinese-ruled city on Saturday, prompting police to check people travelling to the airport for passports and flight tickets.

People demonstrate during a protest in Tung Chung station, in Hong Kong, China September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

People attend a protest in Tung Chung station, in Hong Kong, China September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

People attend a protest in Hong Kong station, in Hong Kong, China September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man tries to block riot police during a protest in Tung Chung station, in Hong Kong, China September 7, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

The increased scrutiny was aimed at avoiding the chaos of last weekend, when protesters blocked airport approach roads, threw debris onto train tracks and trashed Tung Chung MTR station.

Three months of protests have at times paralysed parts of the city, a major Asian financial hub, amid running street battles between protesters and police who have responded with tear gas, pepper spray and water cannon. Violent arrests of protesters have drawn international attention.



