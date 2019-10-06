Hong Kong police fire tear gas as protesters defy emergency law

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Sunday (Oct 6) as protesters defied an emergency law and marched wearing masks through the Chinese-controlled city, witnesses said.

There was no obvious reason for the tear gas, as the rally at Pacific Place on Hong Kong island seemed peaceful, said one witness.

A protester (C) throws teargas cannister back toward police during a demonstration near the Admiralty area of Hong Kong on Oct 6, 2019. (Photo: Nicolas ASFOURI / AFP)

Tens of thousands of protesters wore face masks in defiance of colonial-era emergency powers that threaten them with a year in prison for hiding their faces.

Hong Kong police were bracing for two major protests, fearing a recurrence of Friday night's violent protests that saw the Asian financial centre virtually shut down the next day.