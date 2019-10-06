Hong Kong police fire tear gas as protesters defy emergency law

Asia

Hong Kong police fire tear gas as protesters defy emergency law

hong kong tear gas oct 4
A protester (C) tries to grab a teargas cannister fired by police during a demonstration in the Admiralty area of Hong Kong on Oct 6, 2019. (Photo: Nicolas ASFOURI / AFP)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Sunday (Oct 6) as protesters defied an emergency law and marched wearing masks through the Chinese-controlled city, witnesses said.

There was no obvious reason for the tear gas, as the rally at Pacific Place on Hong Kong island seemed peaceful, said one witness.

hong kong protester throws back tear gas oct 6
A protester (C) throws teargas cannister back toward police during a demonstration near the Admiralty area of Hong Kong on Oct 6, 2019. (Photo: Nicolas ASFOURI / AFP)

READ: Hong Kong metro system partially reopens as city braces for further protests

READ: China supports Hong Kong anti-mask law, warns protests evolving into 'colour revolution'

Tens of thousands of protesters wore face masks in defiance of colonial-era emergency powers that threaten them with a year in prison for hiding their faces.

Hong Kong police were bracing for two major protests, fearing a recurrence of Friday night's violent protests that saw the Asian financial centre virtually shut down the next day.

Source: Reuters/aa

Tagged Topics

Bookmark