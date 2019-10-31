Tear gas fired in Mong Kok as Hong Kong police clash with protesters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police officers fired tear gas to break up protests in Mong Kok on Thursday (Oct 31) night, away from demonstrations expected on Hong Kong Island coinciding with Halloween celebrations.

Protesters blocked Nathan Road and Prince Edward West carriageway at around 7pm on Thursday, police said.

Dressed all in black and wearing now-banned face masks, the protesters knelt in the road and took cover behind umbrellas, angry at a violent police crackdown on unrest there two months ago. Many shone lasers at police as others built barricades in the road with rubbish bins and other debris.



"Having given repeated warnings to the protesters in vain, the police officers have deployed tear gas and will use minimum necessary force to disperse protesters," the force said on social media.



"The police warn the protesters to stop their illegal acts."

The demonstrators on the main island were gathering at Victoria Park in the Causeway Bay shopping district to march to the Lan Kwai Fong bar district above Central, the scene of a deadly New Year's stampede nearly 27 years ago.



Police have banned the march and said they would close roads, including the short Lan Kwai Fong street itself, from early afternoon until Friday morning to "facilitate the public celebrating".

A man in a Halloween costume walks past police officers in riot gear in Hong Kong on Oct 31, 2019. (Photo: AP/Vincent Yu)

It is the first time protesters have targeted the party district in five months of increasingly violent unrest.

A stampede during New Year celebrations at the end of 1992, when thousands had gathered on streets, killed at least 20 people and wounded scores.

Police, who have been warning for days of the threat to public order and safety, were deploying 3,000 riot officers and three water cannon outside government offices near the route, according to local media.

Hong Kong slid into recession for the first time since the global financial crisis in the third quarter, data confirmed on Thursday, weighed down by increasingly violent anti-government protests and the protracted US-China trade war.

Hong Kong's central bank also cut rates on Thursday in step with the US Federal Reserve.



Pressed on government plans to relieve the hit to businesses in Hong Kong from the protests, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the circumstances warranted "exceptional" measures.



"If we still act in the same conventional mode as if business is usual and life is normal, then we are not being very responsible," she said.



Her administration has pledged around HK$21 billion (US$2.68 billion) of financial aid for business since August, from rent to fuel subsidies.

The protesters are angry at what they see as Beijing's increasing interference in Hong Kong, which returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula intended to guarantee freedoms not seen on the mainland.



Riot police talk with protesters during an anti-government rally in Hong Kong on Oct 30, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Some protesters in Hong Kong have thrown petrol bombs at police, lit fires and trashed government buildings and businesses, especially those seen as pro-Beijing, during recent demonstrations.

Police have responded with tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets, water cannon and several live rounds.

Hong Kong's subway operator MTR Corp, which has also been targeted by protesters, said it would shut some stations earlier than usual.