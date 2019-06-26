Hong Kong police headquarters under siege again by protesters after extradition Bill rally
HONG KONG: Hong Kong protesters surrounded police headquarters in Wan Chai again late on Wednesday (Jun 26) night, following an anti-extradition Bill rally earlier in the day.
The latest demonstrations are a reminder of last Friday's protest, where thousands of black-clad anti-government protesters launched a 15-hour siege of police headquarters.
Hong Kong authorities in a statement early on Thursday morning appealed to protesters to "act peacefully and orderly".
"Owing to protesters who assembled outside Police Headquarters (PHQ) and serious road blockage around Arsenal Street in Wan Chai, the Report Room service in Wan Chai Police Station has been suspended until further notice. For emergencies, please call 999," according to a government press release.
"Police appeal to protesters not to block the emergency vehicular access to ensure the emergency and rescue services provided by police to the public are not affected and not to obstruct staff members from entering and exiting the PHQ," it said.
Over the past three weeks, millions of Hong Kong people have protested against an extradition Bill that would have allowed individuals, including foreigners, to be extradited to mainland China to face trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.
Hong Kong's Beijing-appointed leader Carrie Lam, eventually caved in after some of the worst violence seen in decades on the city's streets, with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets.
But Lam stopped short of protester demands to scrap the Bill altogether, saying it would be suspended indefinitely.
Earlier on Wednesday, thousands of people in Hong Kong joined an evening protest and marched to major foreign consulates, urging leaders gathering for this week's summit of G20 nations to back their demand to scrap a controversial extradition bill.
Holding placards with messages such as "Please liberate Hong Kong", the demonstrators, some wearing masks, marched to consulates of nations represented at the Japan summit of the Group of 20 major economies.
These included Argentina, Australia, Britain, Canada, Italy, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Russia, Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
"This is the first time so many march to so many consulates to express a single view," said one of the organisers of the march, who gave only his surname, Lau.
But many accuse China of increased meddling over the years, by obstructing democratic reform, interfering with elections, suppressing young activists, as well as being behind the disappearance of five Hong Kong-based booksellers who specialised in works critical of Chinese leaders.