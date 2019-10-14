Homemade bomb used for the first time during Hong Kong protests

HONG KONG: Police said that a homemade bomb was used for the first time during the protests in Hong Kong on Sunday (Oct 14), in an act that was meant to injure officers.

The remote-controlled device exploded close to a police vehicle.

“We believe that such explosives are intended to injure our officers. It is a highly-dangerous act that can cause serious casualties,” a spokesperson for Hong Kong Police said.

About 20 petrol bombs were thrown at Mong Kok police station, while an officer was also stabbed in the neck during the protests over the weekend.

Police said the acts “crossed all moral boundaries”.

Besides the attacks on police officers, extensive damage was done to transport facilities, with protesters also setting buildings on fire, police added.

