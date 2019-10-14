Homemade bomb used for the first time during Hong Kong protests: Police

HONG KONG: Police said that a remote-controlled homemade bomb was used for the first time during the protests in Hong Kong on Sunday (Oct 13), in an act that was meant to injure officers.

The detonated device was found close to a police vehicle in Mong Kok, Kowloon, Deputy Commissioner Tang Ping-keung said at a press conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"For the first time during this social unrest, we seized a homemade bomb. At around 8pm yesterday, one of our vehicles was passing through Nathan Road in Mong Kok when some explosives erupted just 2m to 3m away from the car," he said.

"We believe such explosives were intended to attack our officers. We strongly condemn the manufacturing of explosives, and it is a highly dangerous act that can cause heavy casualties."

Advertisement

Advertisement

About 20 petrol bombs were thrown at Mong Kok police station over the weekend, with protesters also setting police vehicles on fire in Sha Tin.

The deputy commissioner said an officer was also stabbed in the neck during the protests.

"This attack shows intent to take his life," Mr Tang said.

Saw a @hkpoliceforce internal memo which says it will allow off-duty officers to carry pepper spray from Oct 15. This comes as more off-duty officers come under attack and after a recent approval to allow them to take police batons home — Leong Wai Kit (@LeongWaiKitCNA) October 14, 2019

Police said the acts “crossed all moral boundaries”.



Besides the attacks on police officers, extensive damage was done to transport facilities, with protesters also setting buildings on fire, police added.

"I must reiterate that these people doing violent acts are not protesters," the police chief said.

"They are indeed rioters and criminals that (are) destroying our rule of law. Whatever causes they claim they are fighting for can never justify such triad-like behaviour.

"Please refrain from any obstruction when our officers are carrying out their lawful duties. Please cut ties with these criminals and rioters, and please help us to bring Hong Kong back to the right track."

Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://cna.asia/telegram