Emergency services affected after Hong Kong protesters 'besiege' police headquarters

HONG KONG: Police officers were penned in and emergency operations were delayed after Hong Kong protesters barricaded the entrance and exit of the main police headquarters (PHQ) for hours on Thursday morning (Jun 27).

Hundreds of thousands of people marched through the city from Wednesday afternoon to call for the Hong Kong government to throw out the controversial extradition Bill, after larger-scale demonstrations earlier this month.

The Bill, which has since been suspended by the government after initial protests, would have allowed extraditions to mainland China if it was passed.

On Wednesday, protesters urged G20 leaders to discuss the issue during the upcoming weekend summit in Japan. The rallies resumed on Thursday.

At about 10.30pm on Wednesday night, a group of protesters moved to the police headquarters in Wan Chai and clashed with officers in riot gear.



They also blocked Harcourt Road, Arsenal Street and Gloucester Road - major roads around the police station, which is near government offices on Hong Kong island.

"The acts of the protestors seriously affected the work of police, including the provision of emergency services to the public," Hong Kong police said in a press release on Thursday afternoon.

The report room service at the Wan Chai police station was suspended from 10.40pm on Wednesday, and 18 emergency calls in the Wan Chai area "could not be immediately handled", police added.

Staff members who were on the night shift could not report for duty, with protesters stopping many officers from going into the compound.

LASER BEAMS IN OFFICERS' EYES: POLICE

Police added that their officers were "maliciously obstructed" from entering and leaving the headquarters, and “strong lights and laser beams" were targeted at officers’ eyes.

"While besieging PHQ, the protestors used mills barriers and sundries to block the entrance and exit gates, threw eggs at PHQ, drew graffiti on the outer walls, and destroyed the closed-circuit television on the outer wall of PHQ," the force said.

Protesters attach barricades to a gate of the police headquarters in Hong Kong late on June 26, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony WALLACE)

Police in riot gear clashed with protesters attempting to blockade the police headquarters building in Wan Chai. (Photo: Twitter/Jack Hazlewood)

"Police respect the public's freedom of expression, speech and assembly.

"However, the behaviour of the protestors obviously went beyond the legal boundary, which is not acceptable in our society. Police will deal with these illegal acts in a steadfast manner."

The force said it took action at 3.30am on Thursday to take down the obstacles around the headquarters to allow traffic to flow again, and that its operations were completed around 6.45am.

One man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, with the force saying it would "stringently follow up" on illegal activities.

Protestors rallied again on Thursday outside the justice secretary's offices, blocking roads and scuffling with police officers as they appealed for Hong Kong's plight to be put on the agenda of the G20 Summit to be held in Japan's Osaka.