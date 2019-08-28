Thousands gather at Chater Garden in Hong Kong for #MeToo protest against police

HONG KONG: Thousands gathered in Hong Kong's Chater Garden on Wednesday (Aug 28) evening to protest against alleged sexual assaults by police against female protesters.

Dubbed the "#MeToo" rally, some showed up with "#ProtestToo" written on their arms with red lipstick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Protesters put purple filters over their phone flashlights to show solidarity with female protesters.

At the station to get #ProtestToo scrawled on your arm in red lipstick: Don’t tell us what to wear; tell them not to shoot. pic.twitter.com/49vxHxjA51 — Kong Tsung-gan / 江松澗 (@KongTsungGan) August 28, 2019

Promotional art for the #MeToo #ProtestToo rally happening right about now in Chater Garden. Police action towards arrested protestors has ranged from inappropriate behaviour to outright sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/javCgruOSG — Hong Kong Hermit (@HongKongHermit) August 28, 2019

Police in Hong Kong maintain they have respected the rights of people in detention and said that online "rumours" claiming a person had been sexually harassed are false.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have looked into the records and I must emphasise that such rumors are totally false. Also, we have not received any formal reports or complaints," Tse Chun-chung, chief superintendent of the police public relations branch said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that she would not give up on building a platform for dialogue, although the time was not right to set up an independent inquiry into the crisis, one of the cornerstone demands of protesters.

The demonstration at Chater Garden was held immediately following another protest in the central financial district, where demonstrators denounced Cathay Pacific Airways for dismissing crew taking part in or supporting anti-government rallies.

"Revoke termination, stop terrorising CX (Cathay) staff," proclaimed a black banner in English at the protest site where at least 1,000 gathered before offices closed. "Uphold our freedom of speech."

More protests are planned across Hong Kong in coming weeks, including a general strike on Monday.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://t.me/cnalatest