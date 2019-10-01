Police shoot Hong Kong protester in chest during clashes: Reports

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong police officer shot a protester in the chest on Tuesday (Oct 1) after he and his unit were attacked by demonstrators during sustained clashes in the city, a police source told AFP.

"An officer discharged his firearm after coming under attack and a protester was struck in the chest in Tsuen Wan district today," the source said, requesting anonymity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video of the man who was reportedly shot has surfaced on Facebook. He is seen lying on the ground, saying: "Send me to the hospital. My chest is hurting."



The wounded protester received initial first aid from officers before paramedics arrived, the source said, adding the victim was then taken to Princess Margaret Hospital.

A Hospital Authority spokeswoman told AFP that 15 people had been admitted to hospitals across the city following Tuesday's clashes, one of whom was in a critical condition at Princess Margaret.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She would not confirm if the critical patient was the man who had been shot.

Two videos posted online showed the shooting and its aftermath, which took place in Tsuen Wan, a district where hardcore protesters had clashed with police throughout the afternoon.



Some half a dozen riot police can be seen clashing with around 12 masked protesters, some of whom were using umbrellas and metal poles to strike the officers.

One officer runs into frame with his sidearm drawn.

He kicks a protester before firing at near point black range into the chest of a protester with a metal pole in his hand.

An gunshot can be heard as the pistol rears upwards.

The protester stumbles backwards and then falls over a police officer who has been knocked to the ground as the rest of the demonstrators run away.

A second video, filmed by Hong Kong University's Campus TV, showed the same incident from a different angle.

Footage filmed shortly afterwards by local broadcaster Stand News showed police officers treating the prone man who had an oxygen mask on his face and his t-shirt cut open, traces of blood on his chest.

Paramedics later arrived on scene and placed the man, who was conscious, on to a stretcher.

It was the first such injury from a live round in nearly four months of increasingly violent protests and threatened to strip the spotlight from China's carefully-choreographed birthday party, designed to underscore its status as a global superpower.

Running battles raged for hours across multiple locations, with some hardcore protesters hurling rocks and Molotov cocktails, while police responded for the most part with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon.

Many of the fights in the city were especially fierce with police in one district having corrosive liquid thrown at them and officers in another area retreating into a town hall from projectile-throwing crowds.

Burning barricades sent a pall of black smoke over the city, a regional hub for some of the world's biggest banks.



Hong Kong police detain a protester during demonstrations in the Wanchai district in Hong Kong, Oct 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Nicolas Asfouri)

While President Xi Jinping took salutes from some 15,000 troops in the capital, protesters in Hong Kong threw eggs at his portrait, with tens of thousands of people defying police orders to disperse.



The violence cast a shadow over the lavish parade in Beijing where tanks, new nuclear missiles and a supersonic drone paraded down the Avenue of Eternal Peace as Xi and other Communist Party leaders watched from a rostrum overlooking Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

The event was meant to showcase China's journey from a poor nation broken by war to the world's second largest economy.



The European Union called for "de-escalation and restraint" in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

"In light of the continuing unrest and violence in Hong Kong, the European Union continues to stress that dialogue, de-escalation and restraint are the only way forward," EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told reporters.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://cna.asia/telegram