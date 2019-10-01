Police shoot Hong Kong protester in chest during clashes: Reports

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong police officer shot a protester in the chest on Tuesday (Oct 1) after he and his unit were attacked by demonstrators during sustained clashes in the city, a police source told AFP.

"An officer discharged his firearm after coming under attack and a protester was struck in the chest in Tsuen Wan district today," the source said, requesting anonymity.

Advertisement

Advertisement





A video of the man who was reportedly shot has surfaced on Facebook. He is seen lying on the ground, saying: "Send me to the hospital. My chest is hurting."



The wounded protester received initial first aid from officers before paramedics arrived and took him to hospital, the source added.



Advertisement