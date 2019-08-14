Hong Kong police fire tear gas at demonstrators in Sham Shui Po

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police on Wednesday (Aug 14) night fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters who had gathered outside a police station in the residential area of Sham Shui Po in Kowloon.

Reuters photographers and television journalists at the scene saw police shoot several rounds of tear gas with little warning at demonstrators who had been shining laser beams at the police station and burning joss papers on the roadside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hong Kong police display a sign warning protesters in the residential area of Sham Shui Po in Kowloon of the use of tear gas. (Photo: Reuters)

Increasingly violent protests have plunged the Asian finance hub into its most serious political crisis in decades, posing a challenge to the central government in Beijing.



Advertisement