Hong Kong police fire tear gas at demonstrators in Sham Shui Po

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police on Wednesday (Aug 14) night fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters who had gathered outside a police station in the residential area of Sham Shui Po in Kowloon.

Photographers and television journalists at the scene saw police shoot several rounds of tear gas at demonstrators who had been shining laser beams at the police station and burning joss papers on the roadside.

Increasingly violent protests have plunged the Asian finance hub into its most serious political crisis in decades, posing a challenge to the central government in Beijing.



Hong Kong police display a sign warning protesters in the residential area of Sham Shui Po in Kowloon of the use of tear gas. (Photo: Reuters)

AIRPORT FIGHTS



Clashes broke out with police at Hong Kong's international airport on Tuesday after flights were disrupted for a second day.



The scuffles broke out in the evening between police and protesters, after an injured person was taken out of the main terminal by medics.

Scenes of protesters beating two men accused of being infiltrators sparked debates and soul-searching within the movement over whether a minority of radicals are undermining their cause.



One was accused of being a mainland police officer and another of being a spy masquerading as a journalist.

Both were detained, had their arms and legs bound by zip-ties and were beaten until crowds of fellow demonstrators and firemen managed to usher them to waiting ambulances.

"After months of prolonged resistance, we are frightened, angry and exhausted. Some of us have become easily agitated and over-reacted last night," one group, which has organised anonymous press conferences featuring protesters, said in a statement emailed to journalists.

"For this we feel pained and dispirited and would like to express our most sincere apologies," the statement added.



"Take a minute to look at our city, our home," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said, her voice cracking, at a news conference in the government headquarters complex, which is fortified behind 1.8m-high water-filled barricades.

"Can we bear to push it into the abyss and see it smashed to pieces?"