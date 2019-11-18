Dozens of Hong Kong protesters escape campus siege on motorbikes

HONG KONG: Dozens of Hong Kong protesters escaped a two-day police siege at a university campus late Monday (Nov 18) by shimmying down a rope from a bridge to awaiting motorbikes in a dramatic and perilous breakout that followed a renewed warning by Beijing of a possible intervention to end the crisis engulfing the city.

Clashes rumbled throughout the day between protesters and police who had threatened to use deadly force to dislodge activists holed-up in the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU).

The university siege has become a battle of wills between Hong Kong's stretched police force and the constantly-innovating protest movement.

Dozens of Hong Kong protesters escaped a besieged university campus on Nov 18 by lowering themselves on a rope from a footbridge to a highway. Once on the road they were whisked away by waiting motorcyclists. (Photo: AFP/Ye Aung Thu)

Late Monday dozens of black-clad protesters used a rope to slither down several metres on to a motorway below where they were picked up by waiting motorbike riders.

In an apparently coordinated effort, thousands of Hong Kongers streamed towards the PolyU campus to break the siege, as clashes simultaneously raged with police nearby in Kowloon.

It was not immediately clear how many protesters remained inside PolyU.

Cornered and increasingly desperate, protesters had found themselves holed up at PolyU late Monday, running out of supplies and options, with police waiting outside.

Many were arrested by riot police who dragged those they caught along a footbridge, striking out with batons and, in incidents filmed and shared on social media, appearing to stamp on the necks of some prone protesters.

What began as an energetic, well supplied and tightly organised campus occupation - with a stocked and staffed canteen, yoga mats and blankets to sleep on, and a defiant spirit of volunteerism - gave way to despair as the siege wore on.

Facing arrest or a crackdown and with nowhere to go, the mood among protesters inside the campus was increasingly desolate as night fell on Monday.

Some slumped on chairs, exhausted from two days of running battles. Others cried, consoled by friends.

"There is no way we can get out of the university safely now," said one 19-year-old, without giving a name.

Supplies of bottled water and fresh food were dwindling, while warnings issued by authorities outside were turning increasingly stark.

Calls were made on phones with depleted batteries throughout the day to family, friends and lawyers. One man sitting alone in a canteen broke off from his lunch and sobbed.

PolyU, which boasts a Zaha Hadid-designed tower and a reputation for advancing working-class students, has in the past two days staged the most sustained and intense clashes seen in nearly half a year of unrest.

Sporadic fires flared throughout Monday around the campus entrances, lit by protesters as defensive barriers.

The stakes for those inside are high.

Police, who have declared the scene a riot zone, on Monday reiterated their threat to charge anyone found inside without good reason with rioting - which can carry up to 10 years in jail.

"I did not do anything that can prove I was involved in the riot," the unnamed 19-year-old student said.

"But I am afraid they will use extreme violence against the people in here."

Families of besieged protesters kept up an emotional vigil on a footbridge leading to the campus, many holding placards reading "save the children" and urging the public to help stop the siege.

But for those who escaped through a gauntlet of baton-wielding riot cops, the fear is that the police are in a mood to press home their advantage.

"They want to grab this chance to catch all the radical protesters," 18-year-old Isaac, who escaped, told AFP.

"We are afraid that if we lose this battle ... we lose the whole revolution."

