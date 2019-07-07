Hong Kong protesters and police clash in Mong Kok after rally at West Kowloon train station
HONG KONG: Fresh violence broke out in Hong Kong on Sunday (Jul 7) evening as riot police and a small group of protesters clashed in Mong Kok, reports said.
Thousands of demonstrators had marched from Tsim Sha Tsui to West Kowloon train station on Sunday afternoon in a peaceful protest against the controversial extradition Bill.
Using loudhailers, police officers called for protesters to leave the area, warning of forcible clearance after 11pm if they refused.
Clashes were reported shortly after, following a tense 20-minute standoff in Mong Kok.
Several protesters were detained by riot police and some were led away into police vans.
Sunday's rallies were the first since last Monday, when protesters smashed their way into the Legislative Council building and took over the chamber.
It comes after a month of marches in the city as well as a series of violent confrontations with the police over the Bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, if passed.
The Bill has since been suspended by chief executive Carrie Lam, but it has done little to quell public anger, which has evolved into a wider movement calling for democratic reforms and a halt to sliding freedoms in the semi-autonomous city.