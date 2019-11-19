Hong Kong primary, secondary schools to resume classes amid protests

HONG KONG: Hong Kong primary and secondary schools will resume classes from Wednesday (Nov 20), about a week after they were suspended for transportation and safety reasons amid the ongoing protests.

The Education Bureau announced on Tuesday that lessons in some special schools will also restart on Wednesday because road and traffic conditions have “gradually become stable”.

Kindergartens, schools for children with physical or intellectual disabilities will remain suspended until Sunday.

“Nevertheless, these schools must keep their premises open and take proper care of students who have arrived at school. They should maintain contact with parents and allow students to return home only under safe conditions,” the Education Bureau said in its statement.

Demonstrators stand with shields and umbrellas during an anti-government protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin, Hong Kong on Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Protesters attempt to leave the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, Nov 18, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Riot police and protesters have clashed repeatedly over the last week, with many main roads inaccessible to public transport.

Demonstrators stepped up a “Blossom Everywhere” campaign of road blocks and vandalism across the city, with the police warning the city was on the “brink of total collapse”.

On Wednesday last week, the government announced all schools in the city would close on Thursday.

SCHOOLS SHOULD “EXERCISE FLEXIBILITY”

The Education Bureau said students and parents should plan their journey for Wednesday morning and pay attention to traffic news and announcements as some roads and public transport services have yet to be fully resumed and diversions would be needed.

“Schools are advised to adopt contingency measures according to school-based mechanisms and exercise flexibility in handling individual students' lateness or absence due to traffic problems,” the bureau’s statement added.

“If individual schools affected by recent incidents need more time to prepare for class resumption, they may work out school-based contingency measures and notify parents as soon as possible.”

Anti-government demonstrators and office workers build a road block with bricks during a protest in Central, Hong Kong, Nov 14, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

Protesters rest on the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) after clashes with police in Hong Kong, China, Nov 18, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

Students were also warned to “return home as soon as possible” and not to “wander in the streets” after classes.

“They should stay away from danger and must not participate in unlawful activities,” the statement added.

It also debunked a “press release” which claimed that all schools in Hong Kong will remain suspended on Wednesday, with a spokesperson calling it “entirely a fabrication”.

