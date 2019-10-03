Hong Kong set to ban face masks in bid to curb violence: Reports
HONG KONG: Hong Kong is set to enact an emergency law to ban face masks at rallies, media reported on Thursday (Oct 3), as authorities grapple with nearly four months of anti-government protests.
Many demonstrators wear face masks to hide their identities and shield themselves from tear gas.
The Hong Kong stock market jumped to a one-week high on the news, reported by media outlets TVB and Cable TV.
The unrest, which began over opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition Bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial, shows no sign of letting up.
Demonstrators, angry over the shooting of an 18-year-old this week by police, clashed with officers into the early hours of Thursday. They threw petrol bombs and police responded with tear gas.
The student's lawyer was due to appear in court on his behalf on Thursday, after the teenager was charged over his role in violent demonstrations.
Tony Tsang Chi-kin, who was shot at close range as he fought an officer with a metal pipe on Tuesday, was charged with rioting - which carries a maximum 10-year sentence - and assaulting a police officer.
According to Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK, the form five student had undergone surgery and is in a stable condition.
Police have also urged the government to impose curfews to help curb the escalating violence in the Chinese-ruled city, where officers have become a target of protesters amid accusations of excessive force.