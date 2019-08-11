Hong Kong protesters march in Sham Shui Po and Causeway Bay

HONG KONG: Anti-government protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday (Aug 11) as the city is hit by fresh protests.

A rally started at around 3.30pm at Sham Shui Po, where thousands poured into the streets with placards and chanting "Hong Kongers, add oil". The demonstration has not been authorised by Hong Kong police.

A separate protest in Causeway Bay, which has been given police approval, also started on Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of people have gathered at Victoria Park and are set to march to North Point.



Instead of going to ‘shop’ in #ShamShuiPo protesters move forward in the direction to Cheung Sha Wan along Cheung Sha Wan Road.#HongKongProtests #antielab pic.twitter.com/DGqboJ7Ph4 — Piggy in Blue (@PiggyinBlue) August 11, 2019





The demonstrations come as protesters continue to occupy Hong Kong International Airport’s arrivals hall, handing out leaflets to tourists visiting the city.

On Saturday, police used tear gas to disperse crowds of people in Tai Po and other parts of the financial hub.

Police said 16 people were arrested on Saturday for charges including unlawful assembly and possession of an offensive weapon.