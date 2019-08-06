Tear gas fired at Hong Kong protesters at Sham Shui Po police station after Baptist University student's arrest

HONG KONG: Police fired tear gas on Tuesday (Aug 6) night at hundreds of Hong Kong protesters outside Sham Shui Po police station after a student was arrested.

Police arrested the Baptist University student on Tuesday for buying a laser pointer - a tool many protesters used on police officers in an attempt to temporarily blind them.

The student, who is now in hospital, was arrested for possession of dangerous weapons, said CNA's Wei Du who was at the scene on Tuesday.

Protestors, angered by the arrest of Baptist University student union president, blocking off main road outside Sham Shui Po police station. #hkprotest pic.twitter.com/XlGXEF0xOK — Wei Du 杜唯 (@WeiDuCNA) August 6, 2019

The crowd outside the police station swelled as the night went on. Local residents formed the initial crowd, but younger protesters in black joined in later in the night.



Police officers have pulled down the shutters to the station, with protesters warned earlier not to come out on Tuesday.

At around 11.30pm, police officers fired tear gas to try and disperse the crowd outside the station.

Violent clashes took place outside the same police station on Monday afternoon and lasted until 2am on Tuesday morning.

