Hong Kong police use batons, pepper spray on protesters after clashes in shopping mall
HONG KONG: Hong Kong police used pepper spray and batons to disperse protesters after clashes inside Landmark North shopping centre in Sheung Shui on Saturday (Dec 28).
In a tweet, police said masked protesters "caused nuisances" inside the mall and threw iron nails at shops.
Riot police clashed with protesters, with officers pinning some protesters to the ground.
There have been clashes in shopping malls over the busy festive period. On Thursday, dozens marched through several malls chanting anti-government and anti-police slogans.
Hong Kong has been battered by about seven months of protests that has upended the financial hub's reputation for stability and helped tip the city into recession.
The city's many malls have become regular protest venues as demonstrators try to cause economic disruption and pressure the city's pro-Beijing leadership.
The last month had seen a relative drop-off in violence and protests after pro-democracy candidates won a landslide at local elections.
But with Beijing and city leaders refusing further concessions, rallies and clashes have reignited over the Christmas period.
