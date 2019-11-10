Protests expected at Hong Kong shopping malls on Sunday, one week after violent clash

HONG KONG: Hong Kong protesters suggested they could hold rallies at several major shopping malls on Sunday (Nov 10), a week after similar gatherings resulted in violent clashes with police.

Last weekend, anti-government protesters crowded into a shopping mall when a man slashed people with a knife and bit off part of the ear of a politician.

Several other gatherings are planned for elsewhere in the city, to protest against police behaviour and perceived meddling by Beijing in the politics of the Asian financial hub.



China denies interfering in Hong Kong, but the protests have become the worst political crisis in the former British colony since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Thousands of people gathered on Saturday night at a vigil for "martyrs", after a student died in hospital this week following a high fall.

Though the vigil ended peacefully, many attendees called for revenge after the student's death from injuries sustained during a protest.

Protesters have also called for a general strike on Monday and for people to block public transport, although when such calls have been made in the past they have come to nothing.

As they departed Saturday's vigil, a number of people shouted "strike on Monday" and "see you on Monday".

Police pepper-spray locals and neighbourhood observers after they entered a housing estate in Tseung Kwan O in Hong Kong on Nov 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Riot police disperse anti-government protesters following the death of student Alex Chow Tsz-lok. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

Scattered vigils on Friday night descended into chaos as some protesters vandalised metro stations and blocked streets.

Riot police responded with tear gas, pepper spray and at least one round of live ammunition fired as a warning shot to protesters who had barricaded a street.

