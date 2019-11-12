In photos: Hong Kong university campuses burn as student protesters battle police

Hong Kong night protests Nov 12
A protesters stands before a torched car at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) in Hong Kong on Nov 12, 2019.. (Photo: AFP/DALE DE LA REY)
HONG KONG: Hong Kong's universities on Tuesday (Nov 12) emerged as a new battleground, with sustained clashes at major campuses for the first time, with the epicentre at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) in the New Territories.

At the CUHK campus, a standoff between police and protesters reignited as night fell, as police fired water cannon and tear gas in an attempt to quell the latest protests that they said were leading the city to the "brink of total breakdown".

Protesters lit fires and threw Molotov cocktails in the skirmishes, which brought traffic on a nearby highway to a standstill. 

Protesters set up a fire during clashes with police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong
Protesters set up a fire during clashes with police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), in Hong Kong on Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Philip Fong)
A protester holds a Molotov cocktail as university students standoff with riot police at the Chines
A protester holds a Molotov cocktail as university students standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters and journalists react after police fired tear gas at the Chinese University of Hong Kong
Protesters and journalists react after police fired tear gas at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), in Hong Kong on Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Dale De La Rey)
Protesters gather during clashes with police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong
Protesters gather during clashes with police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), in Hong Kong on Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Dale De La Rey)

Protesters at City University had stockpiled bricks and petrol bombs on the bridges and other approaches and were making small devices with nails. 

They had overrun the campus and were smashing up the next-door Festival Walk shopping mall and setting fires.

Hong Kong night protests Nov 12 (2)
A protesters is seen at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)
Hong Kong night protests Nov 12 (3)
Protesters are seen at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China Nov 12, 2019.  (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)
Hong Kong night protests Nov 12 (3)
A man reacts as he tries to extinguish a burning Christmas tree at Festival Walk mall in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China Nov 12, 2019.  (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

Several people were wounded, including a student reporter hit in the eye, apparently by a brick.

Hong Kong night protests Nov 12 (1)
Protesters run during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)
Hong Kong night protests Nov 12 (6)
Protesters throw a molotov cocktail during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China Nov12, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)
Hong Kong night protests Nov 12 (4)
Protesters light up a molotov cocktail during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)
Hong Kong night protests Nov 12 (6)
A protester receives medical attention during a standoff with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Hong Kong's universities emerged as a new battleground with sustained clashes at major campuses for the first time.

The epicentre was Chinese University of Hong Kong, where police fired multiple volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets at hundreds of protesters, who built barricades after an hours-long stand-off between the two sides.

A van used as part of a street barricade was set ablaze.

Hong Kong protesters set a van ablaze
A van is set ablaze as university students stand off with riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)
Hong Kong Protests Nov 12
A student protester builds a roadblock outside the City University in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)
Hong Kong Protests Nov 12
A student protester sits next to a roadblock outside the City University in Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong, China Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter)
Hong Kong Protests Nov 12 (1)
Protesters react after police fired tear gas at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), in Hong Kong on Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Philip FONG)

In Central, a district that is home to many blue-chip international firms and luxury shops, streets filled with protesters once more as people left work for the evening, prompting police to carry out another dispersal operation with tear gas.


Source: Agencies/nh(hm)

