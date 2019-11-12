In photos: Hong Kong university campuses burn as student protesters battle police
HONG KONG: Hong Kong's universities on Tuesday (Nov 12) emerged as a new battleground, with sustained clashes at major campuses for the first time, with the epicentre at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) in the New Territories.
At the CUHK campus, a standoff between police and protesters reignited as night fell, as police fired water cannon and tear gas in an attempt to quell the latest protests that they said were leading the city to the "brink of total breakdown".
Protesters lit fires and threw Molotov cocktails in the skirmishes, which brought traffic on a nearby highway to a standstill.
Protesters at City University had stockpiled bricks and petrol bombs on the bridges and other approaches and were making small devices with nails.
They had overrun the campus and were smashing up the next-door Festival Walk shopping mall and setting fires.
Several people were wounded, including a student reporter hit in the eye, apparently by a brick.
The epicentre was Chinese University of Hong Kong, where police fired multiple volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets at hundreds of protesters, who built barricades after an hours-long stand-off between the two sides.
A van used as part of a street barricade was set ablaze.
In Central, a district that is home to many blue-chip international firms and luxury shops, streets filled with protesters once more as people left work for the evening, prompting police to carry out another dispersal operation with tear gas.