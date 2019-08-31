Hong Kong police fire tear gas, water cannon at protesters defying rally ban
HONG KONG: Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters gathered outside government headquarters, as thousands defied a ban to rally through the city centre on Saturday (Aug 31).
A water cannon with blue-dyed liquid was also used briefly on a hardcore group of protesters who were throwing rocks and armed with shields.
Other protesters started fires, threw petrol bombs and pointed lasers at riot police as they smashed down a barrier erected around the government's parliament building.
Amid the chaos, protesters also dug up the pavement to use as projectiles and crouched under umbrellas.
The clashes came on the fifth anniversary of Beijing's rejection of a call for universal suffrage in the semi-autonomous city, sparking the 79-day Umbrella Movement in 2014.
Police had banned a planned rally on Saturday on security grounds, prompting organisers to cancel the event marking the anniversary.
But large crowds, many in their signature black T-shirts and under a colourful canopy of umbrellas, snaked through Hong Kong island anyway, blocking roads in the financial heart and chanting "Reclaim Hong Kong. Revolution of our times".
Many protesters are determined not to let the new movement fizzle out as the Umbrella protests did.
Earlier, protesters marched by the official residence of Hong Kong's embattled Beijing-backed leader Carrie Lam, who is the focal point of anger after trying to pass a Bill which would have allowed extradition to China.
Another big group massed in the busy shopping district of Causeway Bay, occupying the road and chanting anti-government slogans.
