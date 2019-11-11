Key dates in Hong Kong's anti-government protests

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police shot and wounded one protester on Monday as chaos erupted across the city a day after officers fired tear gas to break up demonstrations that are entering their sixth month.



Following is a timeline of the key dates around a now-abandoned extradition Bill and the protests it triggered:

February 2019 – Hong Kong's Security Bureau proposes amendments to extradition laws that would allow extraditions to countries, including mainland China, beyond the 20 states with which Hong Kong already has treaties.

Mar 31 - Thousands take to the streets to protest against the proposed extradition Bill.



Apr 3 - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's government introduces amendments to the extradition laws that would allow criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial.



Apr 28 – Tens of thousands of people march on the Legislative Council to demand the scrapping of the proposed amendments.



May 11 – Scuffles break out in the legislature between pro-democracy lawmakers and those loyal to Beijing.



May 30 – Concessions to the extradition Bill introduced but critics say they are not enough.



Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks attend an anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong, China, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Jun 6 – More than 3,000 Hong Kong lawyers dressed in black take part in a rare protest march.



Lawyers and members of the election committee's legal sector hold a silent march against what they claim is political persecution by the Secretary for Justice, and demanding an independent inquiry into the anti-extradition law crisis. (Photo: AFP/Philip FONG)

Jun 9 - More than half a million people take to the streets.



Jun 12 – Police fire rubber bullets and tear gas during the city's largest and most violent protests in decades. Government offices are shut.



Jun 15 – Lam indefinitely delays proposed extradition law.



Jul 1 - Protesters storm the Legislative Council on the 22nd anniversary of the handover from British to Chinese rule, destroying pictures and daubing walls with graffiti.



Jul 9 - Lam says the extradition Bill is dead and that government work on it had been a "total failure".



Jul 21 - Men in white T-shirts, some armed with poles, storm a train at rural Yuen Long station, attacking passengers and passers-by, after several thousand activists surrounded China's representative office.



A protester fires a nitrogen extinguisher during a stand off at Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China Aug on 21, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

Jul 30 - Forty-four activists are charged with rioting, the first time the charge has been used during the protests.



Aug 9 - China's aviation regulator demands Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific suspend personnel who have taken part in the protests. The airline suspends a pilot, one of the 44 charged, the next day.



Aug 14 - Police and protesters clash at Hong Kong's international airport after flights were disrupted.



Aug 21 - Alibaba, China's biggest e-commerce company, delays its Hong Kong listing of up to US$15 billion.



Sep 2 - Lam says she has caused "unforgivable havoc" and would quit if she had a choice, according to a recording of remarks to business people.



Sep 3 - Lam says she had never asked the Chinese government to let her resign.



Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam at her weekly press conference in Hong Kong on Oct 29, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

Sep 4 - Lam announces the formal withdrawal of the extradition Bill. Critics say it is too little, too late.



Sep 17 - Lam pledges to hold talks with the community to try to ease tensions.



Sep 26 - Protesters trap Lam in a stadium for hours after her first "open dialogue".



Oct 1 - City rocked by the most widespread unrest since the protests began as China's Communist Party rulers celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic. Police shoot an 18-year-old protester in the shoulder.



Oct 4 - Lam invokes colonial-era emergency powers to ban face masks, sparking violent protests. A police officer shoots a 14-year-old boy in the thigh.



Oct 16 - Lam abandons her policy speech amid lawmakers' jeers. Prominent rights activist Jimmy Sham is beaten by four men wielding hammers and knives.



Oct 23 - Extradition Bill is formally withdrawn.



Oct 29 - Authorities disqualify activist Joshua Wong from standing in upcoming district elections.



Oct 31 - Preliminary data shows Hong Kong slid into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter.



Nov 2 - Protesters vandalise China's official Xinhua news agency, smashing doors, setting fires and throwing paint.



Nov 3 - A man with a knife bites off part of a politician's ear and slashes several people after a shopping mall rally turns into a conflict with police.



Nov 4 - University student Chow Tsz-lok, 22, falls from the third to the second floor of a parking lot as police disperse protesters.



Nov 6 - A knife-wielding man attacks pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho.



Nov 8 - Chow dies, the first student death during the protests.



Nov 11 - Police fire live rounds at protesters on the eastern side of Hong Kong island, one person wounded.