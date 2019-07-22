Hong Kong police ‘stretched’, took longer to respond to train station attack: Police Commissioner

HONG KONG: It took longer than expected for police to respond to the attacks at an MTR station in Yuen Long because of manpower issues, Hong Kong Police Commissioner Stephen Lo said on Monday (Jul 22).

The attacks on Sunday night left at least 45 injured and one person in a critical state, according to the Hospital Authority.

Police have come under criticism for an apparent failure to protect anti-government protesters and passers-by from the attack.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Mr Lo said officers had to be redeployed from other districts and manpower in the police force has been "stretched" since violence sparked by the extradition Bill started on Jun 9.



"Every time there is a major event ... we have to redeploy from other districts to Hong Kong Island," he said.



"Violence will on breed violence. At that time (Sunday night) there were big groups of protesters surrounding the police station or besieging the police station, (and) because of safety, they had to close the gate," he explained.

"We received the call and we responded to the scene already. Only because we have to redeploy from other places, (it took) a bit longer."



Hong Kong police commissioner Stephen Lo speaks to the media on Jul 22, 2019.

Mr Lo's comments came after opposition lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting, who was injured in Sunday night's attack, criticised police for their slow response and accused "triad members" of being behind the attacks.

Lam, who was wounded in the face and hospitalised, said the police ignored calls he made.

"They deliberately turned a blind eye to these attacks by triads on regular citizens," he told Reuters, saying the floors of the station were streaked with blood.

"I won't speculate on why they didn't help immediately," he said.

"Is Hong Kong now allowing triads to do what they want, beating up people on the street with weapons?" he added.



In his response, the police commissioner refuted the claim that authorities were not responding to the incident, and said that emergency calls were piling up. He added that many people were on the line for a long time.

He said that the police will review their manpower deployment and bring the offenders to justice.

A senior district police commander, Yau Nai-keung, added that an initial police patrol had to wait for reinforcements given a situation involving more than 100 people.

Yau told reporters the police had not made any arrests at the station or during a follow-up search of a nearby village, but were investigating.

Witnesses saw groups of men in white with poles and bamboo staves at the village, but Yau said police saw no weapons when they arrived. Following some questioning of the men, they were allowed to leave, he told reporters.

"We can't say you have a problem because you are dressed in white and we have to arrest you. We will treat them fairly no matter which camp they are in," Yau said.



People being attacked on Sunday (Jul 21) at a Hong Kong train station by suspected triad members. (Screengrab: The Stand News/Reuters)

CARRIE LAM CONDEMNS ATTACK

Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam on Monday also condemned the attack onChina’s liaison office, saying it was a "challenge" to national sovereignty.



She added such actions "hurt the feelings of the Chinese nation", echoing the sentiments of the Beijing's Liaison Office's head, Wang Zhimin.



"Violence is not the solution to any problem. Violence will only breed more violence and at the end of the day the whole of Hong Kong and people will suffer as a result of the loss of law and order in Hong Kong," she said to the media.



She condemned violent behaviour of any kind and described as "shocking" the apparent attack by triad criminal gangs on ordinary citizens and protesters at the station, saying authorities would investigate fully.



Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks to the media on Jul 22, 2019 after a violent protest in the city over the weekend.

The city has seen millions turn out in protest over the past months, demonstrating against an extradition Bill to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland.



Ms Lam has apologised for the turmoil the extradition Bill has caused and declared the Bill "dead". Opponents of the Bill, which they fear could be used to silence dissent, say nothing short of its withdrawal will do.

China has condemned the violent protests as an "undisguised challenge" to the "one country, two systems" formula.

