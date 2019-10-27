Hong Kong riot police fire tear gas during clashes with protesters in Tsim Sha Tsui

HONG KONG: Police officers in riot gear clashed with protesters in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday (Oct 27), firing tear gas and into the crowd after an unauthorised rally near the harbour.

Police detained protesters as hundreds gathered in the tourist district, a day after more than 1,000 Hong Kong medical workers and other protesters gathered for an authorised rally in the Chinese-ruled city's financial centre on Saturday.

Many are angry at perceived police brutality during more than four months of sometimes violent unrest.

Protesters have brought traffic to a halt on Nathan Road, with barricades erected across the main road.

A police officer gestures at a demonstrator during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China Oct 27, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Umit Bektas)

Activists have attacked police with petrol bombs and rocks and slashed one officer in the neck with a knife. Police have responded with tear gas, water cannon, rubber bullets and occasional live rounds, wounding several protesters and a few journalists.



Police deny accusations of brutality, saying they have shown restraint in life-threatening situations. There has been a week-long lull in clashes.

A police water cannon fired bursts of blue-dyed water at a small group of people outside a mosque during protests in Tsim Sha Tsui last Sunday, drawing criticism from some in the Muslim community.



Billy, 26, a salesman, who did not want to give his full name, said he turned out on Sunday because he was angry at the spraying of the mosque.

“Hong Kong people, regardless of our religion ... we come here to say no to our totalitarian government," he told Reuters, adding he wanted to protest peacefully. "I have a little bit of fear ... because our police sometimes they are uncontrollable and they threaten the safety of our people.”

Protesters are angry about what they see as creeping Chinese interference in Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula intended to guarantee freedoms that are not enjoyed on the mainland.

China denies meddling. It has accused foreign governments, including the United States and Britain, of inciting the unrest.



