Protesters smash Hong Kong's Tung Chung MTR station, set fire to barricades
SINGAPORE: Protesters marched to Tung Chung MTR station on Sunday (Sep 1) evening after a gathering outside Hong Kong airport which drew thousands.
Video footage shows firefighters putting out a burning barricade after protesters set it on fire outside the MTR station.
The MTR station was closed after demonstrators smashed CCTV cameras and lamps with metal poles and dismantled station turnstiles. Police made several arrests after storming the station.
A statement from Hong Kong Police through the government website said: "Since around 5.30pm today, violent protestors have committed destructive acts extensively inside the Tung Chung MTR station.
"They dismantled CCTV cameras, damaged turnstiles and fire facilities, and smashed glass panes of a customer service centre.
"Furthermore, radical protestors blocked multiple roads in Tung Chung, set fire to barricades and a national flag, paralysing traffic."
Protesters had earlier urged the public to target access to the city's airport. The city’s Airport Express service was suspended as protesters built barricades at the airport bus station and attempted to stop traffic on the main road.
Police added that protesters hurled projectiles onto the track near the train line’s Airport Station.
Parts of the metro system ground to a halt as skirmishes spread to the subway on Saturday, with television showing images of people being beaten as they cowered on the floor behind umbrellas.
Police said they arrested 63 people on suspicion of obstructing officers, unlawful assembly and criminal damage.