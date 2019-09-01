Protesters smash Hong Kong's Tung Chung MTR station, set fire to barricades

Protesters smash glass at Tung Chung MTR on Sep 1, 2019
Anti-extradition Bill protesters smash MTR facilities at Tung Chung station on Sep 1, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)
SINGAPORE: Protesters marched to Tung Chung MTR station on Sunday (Sep 1) evening after a gathering outside Hong Kong airport which drew thousands.

Video footage shows firefighters putting out a burning barricade after protesters set it on fire outside the MTR station.

The MTR station was closed after demonstrators smashed CCTV cameras and lamps with metal poles and dismantled station turnstiles. Police made several arrests after storming the station.

A statement from Hong Kong Police through the government website said: "Since around 5.30pm today, violent protestors have committed destructive acts extensively inside the Tung Chung MTR station. 

"They dismantled CCTV cameras, damaged turnstiles and fire facilities, and smashed glass panes of a customer service centre. 

Tung Chung barricade fire
A burning barricade is pictured during a protest near a metro station in Hong Kong, on Sep 1, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

"Furthermore, radical protestors blocked multiple roads in Tung Chung, set fire to barricades and a national flag, paralysing traffic."

Protesters had earlier urged the public to target access to the city's airport. The city’s Airport Express service was suspended as protesters built barricades at the airport bus station and attempted to stop traffic on the main road.

Police added that protesters hurled projectiles onto the track near the train line’s Airport Station.

Protesters smash Tung Chung MTR station
Protesters smash up Tung Chung MTR station on Sep 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

Parts of the metro system ground to a halt as skirmishes spread to the subway on Saturday, with television showing images of people being beaten as they cowered on the floor behind umbrellas.

Police said they arrested 63 people on suspicion of obstructing officers, unlawful assembly and criminal damage. 

Source: CNA/Reuters/ga

