China ready to 'fight back' over US Hong Kong bill

BEIJING: China resolutely opposes US lawmakers' passing of a Hong Kong human rights Bill and will never allow anyone to destroy Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday (Nov 21).



China's foreign ministry said in a statement that Wang, China's state councillor, told former US Secretary of Defense William Cohen during a meeting in Beijing that China will never allow anyone to undermine its "one country two systems" principle.

"If the US side is determined to act alone, China will take effective measures to resolutely fight back," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing, without giving more details about what action Beijing might take.

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act passed the House of Representatives by 417 to 1 on Wednesday, one day after the Senate unanimously passed the measure.



The bill requires the US president to annually review the favourable trade status that Washington grants to Hong Kong, and threatens to revoke it if the semi-autonomous Chinese territory's freedoms are quashed.

The White House has not threatened to veto the measure and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it, according to a source familiar with the matter.



