4 injured in shooting at Hong Kong's Quarry Bay Park

HONG KONG: Four people - two men and two women - were injured in a shooting at Hong Kong's Quarry Bay Park on Tuesday (Jun 26).

A woman was arrested by the city's counter-terrorism unit in relation to the case, according to local reports.

Advertisement

South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that the shooting took place at the park outside Taikoo Shing housing estate at about 3pm.

The newspaper quoted a police source as saying that the suspect, who is in her 40s, was arrested at Cityplaza, a nearby office and shopping development owned by Swire Properties.

A handgun was found at the scene, the source said.

The attack did not appear to be a "random shooting", the police said said, adding that she is not considered a terrorism suspect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police swarm the area after the reported shooting. (Photo: Jeff Mendoza / Facebook)

Emergency vehicles line the street near the location of the reported shooting. (Photo: @SaskiaBvR / Twitter)

Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) also quoted a police source as saying that one man and one woman, both in their 60s, were shot in the head, while the other two victims, both in their 40s, were reportedly shot in the shoulder and hand.

All four victims were taken to hospital and appeared to be in a conscious state.

According to a police source, the victims and the suspect are believed to have known each other, RTHK reported.

RTHK quoted Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam as saying she was very concerned to hear about the incident, and that shootings are very rare in Hong Kong.